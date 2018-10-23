Thrive! Introduces Ready-to-Blend Frozen Smoothie Cups

New line of delicious and healthy on-the-go smoothie cups launch nationwide in October

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennials obsessed with fresh, pressed juices and mindful eating now have a tasty, innovative option at their fingertips. Thrive!, a new brand dedicated to fueling a healthy, on-the-go lifestyle, today launched a delicious line of ready-to-blend frozen smoothie cups designed to provide convenient and healthful nutrition for people looking to power up for their daily adventures. With 55 percent of millennials citing convenience as a top factor in food-buying decisions*, the pre-portioned superfood cups feature all natural ingredients that are freshly cut and flash frozen, and then perfectly proportioned in a single serve cup that's ready to blend with your favorite liquid base. Thrive! Ready-to-Blend Smoothies will be exclusively available in the frozen aisle at Target stores nationwide beginning in October.

"A busy, non-stop lifestyle shouldn't mean your health has to take a hit," comments Oliver Bogner, Founder and CEO. "With no prepping or cutting fruit, or measuring any ingredients, Thrive! takes the hassle out of making great tasting smoothies at home. Our ready-to-blend smoothie mixes require zero thought, almost zero prep and no commitments whatsoever, offering healthy individuals a quick and simple way to get positive nutrition on the go."

According to Bogner, one of the key conveniences of Thrive! is its grab-n-go, "no-commitments" philosophy. He explains, "We strive to democratize good nutrition, particularly for people who want to eat healthier but may not have fresh fruit and veggies readily available. Because there is no credit card requirement, nor long-term commitment necessary, Thrive! smoothies are a great alternative to subscription based smoothie services that empowers our fans to easily whip up all-natural, delicious smoothies on demand, while also freeing them from the demands of long-standing contracts."

Thrive! comes in five different flavor combos that feature natural superfood ingredients, completely sourced in the U.S. Each 7.41 ounce, pre-portioned cup (MSRP $4.99) is vegan, gluten-free, and is also made with no extra sugars or preservatives added:

Defend – Offering a tangy blend of just strawberry, orange, banana, mango, pineapple and papaya

Green – This green juice mashup features just apple, pineapple, banana, mango, cucumber and spinach

Energy – Blended with just strawberry, raspberry, mango, orange, blueberry, cherry and banana, this variety offers sustained energy for doers

Glow – Featuring a combination of just cucumber, strawberry, kiwi, banana, ginger and mint

Rise – This traditional morning blend features just banana, strawberry, peach, mango and orange

In an effort to save the planet, Thrive! Ready to Blend Smoothies also feature reusable packaging, which means fans simply open the lid, add a preferred liquid—from almond milk to coconut milk or just plain old H2O—and blend. The finished smoothies may be poured right back into the same container, with minimal cleanup needed.

To learn more about Thrive!, please visit www.readytothrive.com, become a fan on Facebook or Pinterest, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About Thrive!

Based in Los Angeles, Calif., Thrive! is a new brand dedicated to fueling a healthy, on-the-go lifestyle with convenient grab-n-go products. For more information about the company, please visit www.readytothrive.com.

