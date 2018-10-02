Tessemae's CEO Says Family Dinners May Just Save the World in New TEDx Talk

ESSEX, Md., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tessemae's Founder and CEO Greg Vetter's TEDx Talk has gained overnight attention by taking a new look at an old habit that can help families drastically improve their lives and maybe even save the world-the family dinner.

Vetter, who 10 years ago founded Tessemae's, the number one organic salad dressing company in the country, spoke about the power of making dinner together again in his TEDx talk titled "The Dinner Habit: The Recipe for Change."

"With childhood obesity and type 2 diabetes on a sharp rise; and school shootings, bullying, tech addiction, and suicide reaching epidemic proportions amongst kids, we talk about something drastic needing to happen," Vetter said. "But, I would argue, the solution might be as simple as making and eating family dinners together.

Vetter went back to the roots of Tessemae's dressing, where it all began; he went back to the dinner table. Vetter spoke about the realization that every important skill he has learned in life, and hopes to instill in his children, came from making meals with his family as a young boy. These skills learned early on allowed Vetter to build a game changing business that stemmed from a family recipe and a habit of gathering around the dinner table.

"Think about it. Could it be that the process of building and creating a meal together is the exact template to tackle any other pursuit – working together, organizing, communicating, planning, adjusting, executing?" Vetter added.

In his TEDx talk, Vetter explains how for the first time in American history people are spending more on bars and restaurants than on groceries. He goes on to question that if all great change begins at the family dinner table, but Americans aren't sitting at it, than what?

Vetter takes inspiration from Admiral William McRaven who said, "If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed." That sounds easy enough Vetter says, but he went on to say that when you try and do it daily, you understand that something as small as making your bed can turn into a much larger impact on you day, and in turn, your life.

The Dinner Habit: The Recipe for Change is a simple, bold, uncompromising and inspiring look at how a simple act of bringing dinner back to family table may be able to save the world.

To view the TEDx talk, go to: Greg Vetter | The Dinner Habit TEDx Talk.

About Tessemae's

Tessemae's is an organic fresh food company that makes products with real, whole ingredients. The Vetter Brothers launched the brand in 2009 at their local Whole Foods Market in Annapolis, Maryland, using a simple salad dressing recipe created and used by their mom throughout their childhood. Tessemae's commitment to healthy eating and living is the core of their mission. To Provide simple, yet delicious food to consumers made with real ingredients. Tessemae's products are available at Whole Food's Market, Kroger Baker's, Fry's, Mom's Organic Market, Dillon's, Earth Fare, Fresh Thyme, Fred Meyer, QFC, Walmart, City Market, Roundy's, Ralphs, King Soopers, HyVee, Heinen's, HEB, Roundy's, Harris Teeter, Wegmans, Smith's, Amazon, Tessemaes.com, Thrive Market and other retailers across the country.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Genevieve Vetter

wifey@tessemaes.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tessemaes-ceo-says-family-dinners-may-just-save-the-world-in-new-tedx-talk-300722710.html

SOURCE Tessemae's