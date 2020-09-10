Tessemae's Announces Launch of 8 oz. Ranch Dips at H-E-B

First-ever non-dairy clean label ranch dips to hit shelves in Texas

BALTIMORE, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tessemae's, the flavor-forward, organic fresh food company, today announced the launch of its new 8-ounce ranch dips in H-E-B grocery stores in Texas. Tessemae's family style ranch dips take your favorite creamy dressing and transform it into a ready-to-eat dip that is delicious and convenient. As the only non-dairy clean label dips on the market, the new ranch dips make healthy, family-friendly snacking simple – all without compromising taste for clean ingredients.

"We are excited to partner with Tessemae's to bring these clean label, organic dips to our Produce department," said Nick McDonald, business development manager at H-E-B. "This new program will accompany our growing portfolio of organic produce to meet the market demand. Finding quality, tasty organic options to pair with produce has been difficult; these new Tessemae's organic dips will be sure to delight our customers. We are proud to be first to market with this new program and continue to feed our Texas communities."

Dip into Tessemae's most popular ranch flavors — available in Habanero Ranch, Avocado Ranch and Everything Bagel Ranch. Each dip is certified USDA organic, non-GMO, vegetarian friendly, dairy free, gluten free, sugar free and made with cage free eggs. In addition, they are Whole30, Keto and Paleo approved.

"Tessemae's prides itself on simplifying food to amplify life, and our family style ranch dips deliver on that promise," said Greg Vetter, co-founder and CEO of Tessemae's. "During this busy new reality of working from home while our four kids transition between in-person and virtual learning, these easy, tasty and healthy ranch dips have been a real winner in our household. We're thrilled to partner with H-E-B to bring new clean-eating innovation to Texas!"

