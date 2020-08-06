Tessemae's Announces Jerry Garcia Partnership; Cosmic Jerry Sauce

BALTIMORE, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tessemae's, the flavor-forward, organic fresh food company, today announced a brand-new partnership with the Jerry Garcia Family. With a strong team connection and desire to push the boundaries of "traditional" health food, the first co-branded collaboration is a saucy tribute to the rock legend: Cosmic Jerry Sauce. The product combines clean eating with creative flavors, using a blend of honey, mustard and buffalo sauce with a hint of rich umami. Made with organic ingredients, the sauce is certified dairy free and gluten free.

"A healthier world starts with what you eat! It's not only the quality of the food that is important but also the intention with which it was made," says Trixie Garcia, Jerry Garcia's daughter. "The Jerry Garcia family values Tessemae's commitment to creating all natural and organic dressings and sauces. That's why a family-owned company like Tessemae's is the perfect partner for our dreams, and our taste buds! Why not work together for a better tomorrow? For our bodies and the planet!"

Tessemae's and the Jerry Garcia Family share an admiration for "going the road less traveled." They designed Cosmic Jerry Sauce as an imaginative collaboration without restrictions – this "everything" spicy-sweet sauce can be used as a dip, dressing, marinade or glaze for fish, chicken, beef, vegetables and more. Post-launch, each bottle brings the Tessemae's x Garcia collaboration to life with exclusive video footage via an AR experience using the StraxARä app available on the App Store for iPhone/iPad and Apps on Google Play.

"Cosmic Jerry Sauce is unique, just like Jerry's music," says Greg Vetter, co-founder and CEO of Tessemae's. "Food brings people together, and this partnership allows us to create a community with music. We couldn't be prouder of the partnership with the Jerry Garcia Family and the work we've all put into making this something that honors the legacy of Jerry Garcia with what Tessemae's does best – simplifying food to amplify life."

The sauce launches on August 24 on Tessemaes.com and Amazon, and fans will receive a limited-edition Jerry-branded tie-dye buff free with the purchase of two bottles during its pre-sale from August 6 – 23. Tessemae's encourages being creative – tag your recipes with #CosmicJerrySauce and @Tessemaes on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter for a chance to be featured on Tessemae's social channels.

Media Contact:

Andrea Lynn

alynn@tbc.us

410.986.1207

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tessemaes-announces-jerry-garcia-partnership-cosmic-jerry-sauce-301107483.html

SOURCE Tessemae’s