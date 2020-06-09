Territory Foods Partners with RightRice® to Debut New Plant-Forward Meal Options

Nutritionist-Designed, Chef-Crafted Meal Delivery Service Will Feature Breakthrough Vegetable Rice Alternative in Two New Offerings

ARLINGTON, Va., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RightRice®, the protein-packed veggie rice that's reinventing the rice aisle, announced today its partnership with Territory Foods, the nutritionist-designed, chef-crafted meal delivery service. RightRice and Territory Foods have teamed up to bring consumers a new set of delicious, nutritious, plant-forward meal options at a time when more people than ever are searching for convenient, healthy meals delivered right to their door.

The partnership will kick off with two innovative and delicious alternatives to traditional Paella that are available in seafood and vegan options: RightRice Spanish-Style Paella with Shrimp and Vegan RightRice Spanish-Style Paella with Mushrooms. Each Paella dish is crafted by Territory's chefs to feature a base of protein-packed, fiber loaded RightRice, tossed with flavorful spices, even more vegetables like bell peppers, mushrooms, and peas, and topped with fresh scallions and lemon.

"Choosing Territory Foods as our first meal delivery partner was an easy choice," said Keith Belling, Founder and CEO of RightRice. "We were impressed by how Territory Foods has carved out a differentiated approach in the meal delivery space, and are excited to leverage the commitment of both brands to making healthy choices easier without having to sacrifice on taste, nutrition, or convenience."

"We love the unique offering that the Territory and RightRice partnership brings to the table because it allows us to introduce our customers to an innovative brand that matches our ethos around healthy food that tastes delicious," said Ellis McCue, CEO of Territory Foods. "RightRice is the perfect veggie rice alternative to include in these two new Paella meals because it tastes and feels just like traditional white rice, but with higher protein and fewer carbohydrates."

Starting today, both meals will be available for the next four weeks in all 14 Territory Foods markets across the country.

Known for its chef-crafted, high-quality, healthy meals, Territory Foods' menus are designed by a team of dedicated nutritionists and culinary experts, and carefully crafted by a network of local chefs. Territory Food's menu features meals that cater to a range of palates and diets, taking the guesswork out of healthy eating for customers seeking Vegan, Vegetarian, Whole30, Keto and Anti-Inflammatory solutions. Customers have come to trust and depend on Territory Foods to deliver top-notch quality, high variety and innovative ingredients with health benefits, making the RightRice partnership a natural fit.

RightRice, the first-of-its-kind, shelf-stable vegetable rice that's packed with the power of more than 90 percent vegetables and created by Popchips founder and former CEO, Keith Belling, redefines a household staple. With more than 2x the protein, 5x the fiber, and almost 40 percent fewer net carbs than a bowl of white rice, RightRice has a rice-like taste and texture that is just as versatile as traditional white rice.

About Territory Foods

Territory Foods is a chef-prepared, nutritionist designed meal delivery service that takes the stress out of healthy eating. Its ever-changing menus, which vary by region, are 73 percent plant-forward and made exclusively with anti-inflammatory ingredients. Territory delivers customer personalization through its proprietary food recommendation engine driven by a chef network and in-house team of data scientists. Each region offers extensive menu variety without compromising taste, quality or freshness. In addition to meals, Territory offers Territory Grocery, a 15-pound box of fresh produce and pantry items curated by local chefs. All Territory offerings are responsibly sourced and delivered to your doorstep. From farm to plate, Territory adheres to the highest possible safety standards which are overseen by in-house food safety experts. Territory launched in 2011 with its headquarters in Arlington, VA and has grown to serve 14 major US markets. For more information on Territory Foods please visit www.territoryfoods.com and follow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About RightRice®

Popchips® founder and former CEO Keith Belling loved rice, but not all the empty calories and carbs. That's what inspired him to create RightRice, a breakthrough, shelf stable rice made from 90% vegetables, that launched nationwide with Whole Foods and Amazon in 2019 and has expanded to Kroger banners, Sprouts, Wegmans, and other leading retailers nationwide. Every bowl of RightRice is deliciously packed with more than double the protein, five times the fiber, and almost 40 percent fewer net carbs than a bowl of white rice. RightRice is faster (and easier) to cook than regular rice and is available in 5 tasty flavors, like Garlic Herb and Cilantro Lime, plus a ready to be seasoned Original. In January 2020, the company introduced RightRice Medleys, a blend of RightRice, ancient grains, and even more veggies, bringing more innovation to the rice aisle. Available in 3 flavors, Harvest Pilaf, Fried Rice and Cajun Spice, Medleys offer consumers quick and nutritious side dishes that are great tasting alone or paired with a favorite protein, and ready in just 12 minutes. All RightRice products are made using real herbs and spices, and are non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher. The Company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information on RightRice, visit RightRice.com and follow on Instagram .

