Terra Ingredients and Stone Mill Add Roasting Capability

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliated companies Terra Ingredients by AgMotion™ and Stone Mill together announce they have added state-of-the-art roasting capabilities to their services. As a result, they can now offer new products and customer-specific product solutions at significant savings with improved traceability.

Previously, to offer roasting, Terra had to send beans to a third-party roaster, which not only increased costs, but added an additional link to the supply chain. Thanks to Stone Mill's advanced equipment in an allergen-free facility, Terra can offer customers a highly customized, roasted product. Terra's Director, Peter Carlson, sees this as a truly exciting development. "Now our customers can enjoy the same farm-to-end-user traceability we've offered previously, but with custom roasting solutions as well."

Stone Mill's fully-automated roasting process is designed to provide continuous flow and extreme efficiency, delivering an unprecedented level of control and heat consistency. Working with customers, Terra and Stone Mill can deliver a specific roast or moisture level for the product, creating specific formulation solutions to their customer's exact taste or organoleptic property requirements.

"We saw the need for this value-added step near the growing region," Carlson noted. "We can provide a product that's grown in the Dakotas or Montana and add value to the ingredient right at the source to increase cost efficiencies."

Aside from cost savings, the controlled roasting process offers attractive benefits for the growing market in vegetable proteins, nut-free and gluten-free products. As Daneen Dressler, Vice President of Stone Mill points out, "We work directly with customers' R&D teams to achieve their desired taste profile. We can neutralize flavor so your product can take on a nuttier flavor where it almost tastes like peanut butter. You can get a nutty flavor without having nuts." Again, the allergen-free facility is key in this respect.

This announcement is the latest example of how the affiliation between Terra Ingredients and Stone Mill is innovating the industry, creating new opportunities for food producers and increasing food safety for consumers.

About Terra Ingredients

Terra Ingredients, LLC is a leading supplier of organic and non-GMO ingredients to the consumer packaged goods and animal feed markets. Terra brings value to its customers, suppliers and partners by creating sustainable, safe and traceable supply chains for organic and non-GMO flax, beans, pulses and grains around the world. Operating on six continents, Terra Ingredients was started in 2000 as AgMotion Specialty Grains and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AgMotion, Inc. based in Minneapolis, MN.

About Stone Mill Stone Mill is the industry leader in processing raw agricultural commodities into the finest food-grade products. Stone Mill provides top-quality organic and non-GMO products with a passionate commitment to transparency and strict identity preservation standards. Their state-of-the-art, GFSI-certified processing, roasting, packing, and distribution center also offers microbial reduction capabilities. A pioneer of organic food processing, Stone Mill has been family-owned and operated in Richardton, North Dakota since 1987.

