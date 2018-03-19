Stomach upset can really ruin your day — whether it’s slight nausea or a nasty case of bloating, if you’re experiencing a stomach problem, you’re likely searching for a solution. While some healthy foods only serve to make things worse, there are a few foods and drinks that can ease the pain. Tea, in particular, could be the remedy that your stomach needs.

7 Teas That Settle Your Stomach Gallery

Stomach discomfort can come from a variety of causes. It’s not always from something you ate, though that definitely plays a role. Anxiety has a huge effect on digestion, as does stress, lack of sleep, and other emotional triggers. Hormones can mess with your stomach, as can nutritional deficiencies and dietary patterns.

Some teas can have a calming effect that can help relieve stomach pain. Knowing the cause of your stomachache is important for choosing the right kind of tea.

While tea could be great for relieving temporary bouts of discomfort and minor stomach issues, if you have a larger problem, you should consult your doctor. But for the smaller situations, one of these soothing tea options might help.

Haley Willard and Holly Van Hare contributed to this story.