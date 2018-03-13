Taste the Difference with North Coast Organic

North Coast Organic offers authentic, healthy and affordable organic apple products that families love, including juices, sauces and apple cider vinegars.
SEBASTOPOL, Calif., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North Coast Organic, the organic apple products brand based in Sebastopol, CA, is proud to announce that the brand's 2017 performance results continued to exceed forecasts, confirming the brand's leadership in high-quality organic apple products.
Specialized in producing organic apple juice, apple sauce, and apple cider vinegar, all made with 100% US-grown apples, North Coast is conquering more and more American consumers, who pay increasing attention to the foods they purchase, in an effort to adopt both a more balanced and responsible diet.
"Food safety is a real concern for Americans today. They want food products that they can feel good about buying and eating, in respect of both their health and the environment. With North Coast, we are proud to offer them clean, organic and affordable fruit products that they can trust and that make it easy and convenient for them and their families to stay healthy," said Dave Whitbeck, Director of National Sales.
Leveraging an expertise that spans over 90 years, North Coast makes delicious, wholesome products while preserving agricultural traditions of its community. North Coast's mission begins, first and foremost, with sourcing fruit of exceptional flavor and quality, which are grown by skilled, responsible organic farmers with simple ingredients: water, earth and air. In fact, when consumers purchase any of North Coast's products, they can be sure that what they are eating is:
Ready to taste the difference? From tree to table, North Coast's wide range of healthy apple products will suit all of your needs, whether you are on the go or looking to prepare a nutritious meal for you or your family:
About North Coast Organic
North Coast Organic is located in a historic apple cannery nestled in Sebastopol, California. Since 1922, we have produced organic applesauce, apple juice, and apple cider vinegar in this special corner of the world. The morning coastal fog and warm afternoon sun, combined with the skill of responsible organic farmers, is the perfect recipe for producing fruit of exceptional quality and flavors.
Today, North Coast Organic continues to produce apple juice, sauce, and apple cider vinegar, as well as many specialty products, such as organic pear juice and grape juice. We are proud of our long-term relationships with local growers, as well as growers in Washington State and Arizona. All of our produce is organically grown in the United States.
