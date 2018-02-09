Talenti Takes on Halo Top With New Low-Sugar Gelato

In the immediate wake of Ben & Jerry’s new low-calorie Moo-phoria pints, Talenti has released a line better-for-you gelato. Their “Crafted With Less Sugar” pints, now on grocery store shelves everywhere, boast half the amount of sugar and significantly less fat than regular ice cream. Each half-cup serving has 120 calories and, according to Talenti, each batch is “slow cooked for an unmistakable taste.”

Rather than relying on sugar, the pints are sweetened with monk fruit, a natural sweetener with a glycemic index of zero. The zero-calorie sweetener, made from a small melon grown in Southeast Asia, is about 300 times as sweet as regular sugar. This is the same sweetener used in Halo Top, and while it’s considered a better option than some other artificial sweeteners, tasters have admitted it can sometimes have an undesirable aftertaste.

The low-sugar gelato comes in Vanilla Cinnamon, Mint Cookie Crunch, and Chocolate Fudge Swirl flavors.

Fans of creamier, more indulgent gelato will be pleased to know that Talenti has released new flavors of their full-fat, full-sugar pints, as well. Chocolate Caramel Blondie and Almond Butter & Honey Gelato are about to hit the shelves — perfect for anyone who isn’t as calorie-conscious. Get the Almond Butter & Honey Gelato flavor while you can, since it’s only available for a limited time.



Talenti

One of the new flavors is dairy-free: Cold Brew Coffee Dairy-Free Sorbetto. So even if you’re vegan, lactose-intolerant, or simply on a diet, there’s a Talenti pint for you.

While we haven’t gotten the chance to try the pints yet for ourselves, we really hope this diet-friendly ice cream isn’t too good to be true!