Talenti® Gelato & Sorbetto Announces New 2019 Flavors

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talenti®– maker of the best-selling gelato in America – today released Talenti Organic, a collection of artisanal gelatos made with all organic ingredients. This new range of gelato offers consumers a certified organic option in four delicious recipes:

Talenti Organic Ginger Matcha Gelato is made with green tea and ginger steeped in organic cream, blended with Japanese Matcha.

Talenti Organic Oak-Aged Vanilla Gelato is made with organic, slow-cooked Madagascan vanilla gelato, elevated with notes of oak.

Talenti Organic Chocolate Mousse Gelato is made with organic dark chocolate gelato whipped with egg for a fluffy texture, swirled with fudge.

Talenti Organic Brown Butter Caramel Gelato is made with organic caramel gelato swirled with buttery dulce de leche.

Additionally this year, Talenti is expanding its Crafted with Less Sugar line with a delicious new option:

Talenti Crafted with Less Sugar Lemon Bar Gelato — steeped in lemon zest with tangy lemon curd and shortbread bits, sweetened with monk fruit juice.

"We know more consumers are looking for organic options — especially in the ice cream and gelato category," said Josh Hochschuler, founder of Talenti. "We're thrilled to offer a line that meets this demand, while still delivering that same delicious taste consumers have come to expect from Talenti. We had a lot of fun creating unique flavor combinations in the Organic line, and we can't wait for our fans who are craving something new to try them."

For those who want to be the first in the know, Talenti has launched "The Talenti Scoop." This Talenti gelato fan club is free to join – once fans sign up, they'll be the first to know about insider information from the brand and have a chance to receive a few surprises throughout the year.

"At Talenti, everything we do is for our fans," said Leslie Miller, Marketing Director of Ice Cream at Unilever. "The Talenti Scoop will not only give them a deeper connection to the brand but will also ensure our biggest supporters have the exclusive access they deserve."

The five new flavors are available in grocery stores nationwide. The suggested retail price for the Organic range is $5.49-$6.49 per pint, and Talenti Crafted with Less Sugar Lemon Bar Gelato is $4.49-$5.49 per pint. With these new additions, consumers have 40 total gelato and sorbetto flavors to select from the Talenti portfolio.

The complete Talenti line of gelatos and sorbettos includes 40 flavors:

Core Gelato:

Mediterranean Mint

Dairy-Free Sorbetto:

Almond Butter Honey**

Old World Eggnog**

Alphonso Mango

Banana Chocolate Swirl

Peppermint Bark**

Cold Brew Coffee

Belgian Chocolate

Pumpkin Pie**

Peanut Butter Fudge

Black Cherry

Raspberry Cheesecake

Roman Raspberry

Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip

Sea Salt Caramel

Caramel Apple Pie**

Sicilian Pistachio

Crafted with Less Sugar:

Caramel Cookie Crunch

Southern Butter Pecan

Chocolate Fudge Swirl

Caribbean Coconut

Vanilla Blueberry Crumble

Lemon Bar

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Vanilla Caramel Swirl

Mint Cookie Crunch

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Vanilla Chai**

Vanilla Cinnamon

Coconut Almond Chocolate

Coffee Chocolate Chip

Organic:

Double Dark Chocolate

Brown Butter Caramel

Fudge Brownie

Chocolate Mousse

Hazelnut Chocolate Chip

Ginger Matcha

Key Lime Pie**

Oak-Aged Vanilla

Madagascan Vanilla Bean

*Than regular ice cream

** Limited Edition flavors

