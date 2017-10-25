Sweet Potato Is The New Pumpkin! Get Ready To Fall For New Sunchips Sweet Potato And Smartfood Delight Rosemary & Olive Oil

SunChips® and Smartfood® Brands Celebrate Autumnal Flavors

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall has officially struck the nation, marking the season when leaves change colors, temperatures cool down and many of our favorite celebrations begin. For snack fans, the absolute best part of fall is the seasonal flavors it brings. Luckily for them, the SunChips® and Smartfood® brands from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division are offering unique and new tasty flavors that are sure to delight fans' desire for autumnal offerings – SunChips Sweet Potato and Smartfood Delight Rosemary & Olive Oil.

"This is a great time to enjoy those favorite seasonal flavors that bring the warmth and aromas of fall to life," said Fauzia Haq, marketing senior director, Frito-Lay. "We are excited to offer new flavors like Sweet Potato on SunChips and Rosemary and Olive Oil on Smartfood Delight popcorn. These yummy snacks are made with real and simple ingredients so you have even more reasons to enjoy them this fall season."

When it comes to relevant fall flavors, sweet potato tops the charts as a new fan favorite – especially in veggie chips – according to a recent Mintel study. Made with real sweet potato, 100 percent whole grains and no artificial flavors or preservatives, this new offering delivers a delightful flavor made from veggie ingredients. Fans can find the limited-edition SunChips Sweet Potato at retail stores nationwide beginning October 16 through mid-December for a suggested retail price of $3.29.

Unique autumn flavors like Smartfood Delight Rosemary and Olive Oil Popcorn also offers a sensory packed experience for fans to enjoy. The perennial herbal flavoring infused with the light touch of olive oil makes for a perfect fall afternoon snack. Smartfood Delight Rosemary & Olive Oil Popcorn is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99.

Follow SunChips and Smartfood:

