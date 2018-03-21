SweeGen's BESTEVIA® Reb D stevia sweetener - Non-GMO Project Verified

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SweeGen, Inc., a nature-based sweetener company announced today that its BESTEVIA® Reb D stevia leaf sweetener has successfully achieved the Non-GMO Project Verified status.

SweeGen's unique production process starts with the stevia leaf and uses a proprietary technology to achieve high purity levels of Reb D. Sensory mapping, obtained through a trained sensory panel, shows that Reb D has a sugar-like taste and a sweetness onset and sweet linger (also called sweetness time intensity) that is closer to sugar than other stevia products. In 2017, the U.S. FDA issued the No Objection Letter for BESTEVIA® Reb D stevia leaf sweetener for use as a general-purpose, non-nutritive sweetener for foods and beverages (GRN No. 715).

"Both our BESTEVIA® Reb M and Reb D stevia leaf sweeteners are now certified Non-GMO, which gives them a great distinction on the market. As consumer demand for sugar reduction and non-GMO products grows, this is another big milestone for us and our customers," said Katharina Pueller, SweeGen's director of natural sweetener business.

The Non-GMO Project (www.nongmoproject.org) offers independent verification for products made according to rigorous best practices for GMO (genetically modified organisms) avoidance. Verified products are produced in compliance with the Non-GMO Project Standard.

About SweeGen

SweeGen (OTC: SWEE) is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non-caloric sweeteners for the food, beverage and flavor industries. SweeGen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the Company its foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information, please contact info@sweegen.com or visit SweeGen's website www.sweegen.com.

