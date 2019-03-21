Suzy Says: Consumers Are More Likely To Learn About Healthy Food Trends From Social Media Than News Sources

Twenty Percent of Non-Healthy Survey Respondents and 17 Percent of Healthy Respondents Said They Are Most Likely to Hear About the Latest Healthy Food Trends on Facebook



NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzy, a leading consumer insights platform that provides "actionable insights at the speed of culture," asked U.S. consumers where they are most likely to first hear about the latest in healthy food trends. The results, powered by the platform's on-demand network of more than one million consumers, may surprise you. Regardless of their interest in health, all survey respondents are most likely to hear about the latest in healthy food trends from their friends, family or social media, as opposed to television, blogs, magazines or online news sources.

Below are Suzy's in-depth findings on the ways consumers are most likely to first hear about healthy food trends.

Suzy says healthy eaters are most likely to learn about the latest healthy food trends via the following:

Facebook – 17 percent Instagram – 15 percent Friends or Family – 13 percent Blogs – 8 percent Television – 8 percent

Non-healthy eaters are most likely to learn about the latest healthy food trends via the following:

Facebook – 20 percent Friends or Family – 19 percent Instagram – 10 percent Online News Sources – 10 percent Television – 10 percent

"These results highlight the power that the collective voice of consumers has in today's marketplace," said Matt Britton, founder & CEO of Suzy. "When social networks play a larger role in alerting consumers to healthy food trends than traditional media outlets, you can see how important it is to create products, packaging, brands and advertisements that truly resonate with your target audience, and inspire them to share the information with others."

Called the "Siri for brands," Suzy is a consumer intelligence platform that unlocks critical consumer insights to help organizations make better and more informed decisions—faster. Like having a focus group right in your pocket, Suzy brings the voice of real consumers directly to brands within minutes, so they can better understand their customers.

The platform currently serves some of the biggest brands in the world, including Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Citibank, Verizon, Nintendo and Nestle. These leading companies validate critical assumptions with Suzy, so they can focus on creating compelling new products, developing effective marketing strategies, and validating direct offers that increase conversions and drive growth.

This survey was conducted online within the United States by Suzy on survey was run from Feb 27-28. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. To download the full white paper with additional results, click here. For complete survey methodology please contact Kyle Kim-Hays at kylek@suzy.com.

For more information, visit suzy.com.

About Suzy

Founded in 2017, Suzy is a consumer intelligence platform that connects brands directly with their target audiences and helps them make better, more informed decisions—faster. The platform enables organizations to target and retarget any consumer segment, and to ask questions and get insights within minutes. Customers typically receive 500 responses in less than 60 minutes. Powered by an on-demand network of over 1 million users, Suzy is a perfect blend of art and science, giving companies an unprecedented direct line of communication with their customers instantly, in real-time. These insights result in companies creating products people want, ideas people love and offers people actually need. Learn more and chat with us at asksuzy.com.

Media Contact:

April White

aprilw@suzy.com

347.870.9402

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suzy-says-consumers-are-more-likely-to-learn-about-healthy-food-trends-from-social-media-than-news-sources-300816168.html

SOURCE Suzy