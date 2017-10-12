Sustainability and transparency: catalysts for success in burgeoning organic & non-GMO sector

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In his keynote address, Mark Cotter, CEO of The Food Group, will illustrate to attendees at the Organic & Non-GMO Forum here, November 6-7, how breakthrough thinking, trendspotting and data-driven insight can help navigate the challenges of the $47 billion U.S. organic marketplace, where food sales grew 8.4 percent last year, according to a recent Organic Trade Association survey.

The growing market for organic, non-GMO and healthier food products is being driven by macro trends related to health and wellness, along with major shifts in retail food marketing. These trends also are supported by both the current and the next wave of food shoppers, such as Millennials and Gen Z'ers, who are demanding healthier and more sustainable food choices, as well as the details on how, where and when their food was grown.

The Food Group, with clients such as Mondelēz, Kraft Heinz, and Delmonte, has helped build some of the world's most iconic brands and directed them through this new food transition. Putting years of experience to use, Cotter will speak on Agriculture at the Crossroads: Emerging Opportunities for Producers and Processors at this third annual Organic & Non-GMO Forum. This dynamic presentation will cite quantifiable research and data on food purchasing habits that illustrate why agricultural and food production practices are at the crossroads, with transparency, quality and sustainability as the new measurements of success. This sea change is expected to provide ample opportunities for farmers, midstream processors and food marketers for the foreseeable future.

Furthering this discussion will be a presentation on Sustainability, Climate Change and Other Concerns for the Future. Lead by Ryan Sirolli, agriculture director at DanoneWave – the new organization of the renowned Dannon brand – and Elizabeth Reaves, program director at the Sustainable Food Lab, this session promises to delve deeper into how companies address the challenges of climate change, how and where water rights and access can make or break an opportunity, and how investments in technology and infrastructure can reap benefits.

At this gathering for buyers, processors and handlers that covers both the practical and business end of the organic, non-gmo and conventional supply chain, the conversation would not be complete without an update on labeling initiatives in the sector. This will be addressed during a breakout session with Kristina Bierschwale of Where Food Comes From, Inc., Marni Karlin of Karlin Strategic Consulting, and Mark Zovodnyik of HighQuest Group.

Learn more at www.ongforum.com, or join us using this $100 off discount code: ONGF-EB.

About the Organic & Non-GMO Forum

The Organic & Non-GMO Forum is the only U.S. event that covers both the practical and business end of the organic, non-GMO, and conventional supply chain and addresses the growing opportunities and significant challenges in the sector. It is hosted by Danvers, Mass.-based HighQuest Group, a strategic advisory, conference, and media firm serving the ag investing and agribusiness industries. The company also hosts the Global AgInvesting series, GAI AgTech Week, AgTech Nexus and the Women in Agribusiness Summit series. www.highquestgroup.com

PR CONTACT:

Michelle Pelletier-Marshall, 978.887.8800, x117

mmarshall@highquestpartners.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustainability-and-transparency-catalysts-for-success-in-burgeoning-organic--non-gmo-sector-300535851.html

SOURCE Organic & Non-GMO Forum