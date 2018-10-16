Sunsweet Encourages Consumers to Love Their Bones on World Osteoporosis Day, October 20th

Sunsweet Growers is an Official Partner of World Osteoporosis Day, organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, to help Raise Global Awareness and Promote #SunsweetStrong Bone Health and Osteoporosis Prevention

YUBA CITY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study found that only 47% of Americans are currently taking steps to prevent bone loss1, despite considering it to be of high importance. In an effort to educate the public about the importance of bone health, Sunsweet Growers has partnered with the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) to support their annual World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) campaign. WOD is globally celebrated on October 20 and serves to create awareness for bone health and the steps that can be taken to protect bones including incorporating bone-building habits – like eating prunes – into a regular lifestyle routine.

Bones need the right nutrients to stay strong and healthy and research suggests that eating just 5-6 prunes (the Feel Good Fruit!) each day may help to prevent bone loss. However, many do not think about bone health until after a fracture or break occurs.

The Bone Chilling Truth About Osteoporosis:

An osteoporotic fracture occurs every three seconds worldwide.2

Approximately one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis.3

Hip fractures cause the greatest morbidity with reported mortality rates up to 20-24% in the first year after a hip fracture.4

About Sunsweet:

Sunsweet Growers is a grower owned Prune Cooperative based in Yuba City, CA. For over 100 years we have been committed to providing the highest quality products around the globe. Sunsweet strives to help make it easy to for consumers to make healthy choices by offering a full range of delicious dried fruit and juices. Sunsweet Amaz!n Prunes and Prune Juice are favorites around the world providing the nutrition you need, to keep your body feeling good and energized. Enjoy The Feel Good Fruit! For more on Sunsweet products, visit www.sunsweet.com.

