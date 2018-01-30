SunButter® Makes Clean Eating Delicious with Healthy Recipe Swaps

Maker of U.S. Grown Sunflower Butter Offers Wholesome Advice for Healthy Eating in the New Year

FARGO, N.D., Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Year is the perfect time to start fresh, whether you've resolved to eat cleaner, get more exercise, or follow a new routine. But, if the thought of embracing healthy habits is daunting, SunButter, the maker of premium allergy-friendly sunflower butters, makes healthy living simple by offering tasty food swaps you can easily integrate into your daily regimen.

"The food choices people make every day add up and can get you closer to your goal," said Justin LaGosh, director of sales and marketing at SunButter. "Oftentimes, just a few small tweaks to your daily routine is all it takes to get to the next level in nutrition."

Packed with protein and containing less saturated fat and more micro nutrients than traditional nut butters, SunButter is a delicious and versatile pantry staple that can be savored as a standalone dip and spread or easily incorporated into a variety of recipes. Plus, SunButter is free of the top eight food allergens including peanuts, tree nuts, soy, dairy, eggs, wheat, fish and shellfish, making it school and office safe. Whether you're seeking a wholesome breakfast, lunch on-the-go, a protein-packed snack or crowd-pleasing dinner, SunButter is the perfect option.

Here are five healthy swaps you can incorporate into your wholesome eating routine:

Swap Açaí Bowls for SunButter Breakfast Quinoa Bowls—Açaí has been touted as a superfood but many of these smoothie bowls are full of sugar and lacking in protein. Instead, opt for a satisfying SunButter and quinoa bowl. The protein and fiber from the quinoa will keep you full until lunchtime. Plus, you can make one batch of this and enjoy as easy breakfasts all week long!

Swap Caesar Salad for Southwest SunButter Kale Salad—Many assume that any salad is healthy but dressings like Caesar and ranch are high in fat and unwanted calories. Instead, make your own dressing using SunButter, vinegar, oil and spices. Load up your salad bowl with fresh veggies and plant-based protein, like black beans or lentils.

Swap French Fries for Eggplant Fries with Spicy SunButter Dipping Sauce—Mimic traditional fries by roasting your favorite root vegetable, like sweet potatoes or eggplant and enjoy with a hearty dip, like this Spicy SunButter Thai Dipping Sauce, to enhance your snack with added protein.

Swap Take-out Pizza for Nut-free Thai Chicken Pizza—Take-out may be convenient but most restaurant-style entrees pack more calories and sodium than meals you make at home. Ditch delivery and host a homemade pizza night. Try a gluten-free crust and load up your pie with fresh veggies and savory SunButter Thai sauce.

Swap Ice Cream Sundaes for Ultimate SunButter Popsicles—If you're craving something sweet, pass on the pint and grab one of these dairy-free SunButter popsicles. They'll keep your sweet tooth satisfied without the guilt.

All SunButter products are made from simple, natural and clean ingredients, and all but the Creamy variety are now Non-GMO Project Verified. Each serving offers 7 grams of protein and contains no cholesterol, trans fats or preservatives. Additional recipes can be found at www.sunbutter.com/recipes. For more information on SunButter, please visit www.sunbutter.com.

About SunButter

Founded in 2002 in Fargo, North Dakota, SunButter LLC is the pioneer of seed-to-jar sunflower butter. SunButter was developed as a safe and delicious solution for families with peanut and tree nut allergies. The company's locally-grown, specially-roasted sunflower seeds are processed in a dedicated peanut free and tree nut free facility. The sunflower seeds are grown in a region of the country where peanuts are not grown, eliminating the risk of cross-contamination. SunButter is free from the top 8 food allergens: peanuts, tree nuts, soy, milk, eggs, wheat, fish, and crustacean shellfish. SunButter is also free from Canada's ten priority food allergens, which include mustard, sulfites, and sesame. Made with delicious U.S. grown, roasted sunflower seed, SunButter boasts 7 grams of protein per serving and more vitamins and minerals than nut butters. SunButter provides 45% of the U.S. recommended daily allowance for vitamin E with no trans-fats and less saturated fat than the leading brand of almond butter. SunButter is vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and certified kosher. All SunButter varieties are made with non-GMO sunflowers, and most varieties are Non-GMO Project Verified. SunButter products are available at Walmart and other fine retailers nationwide. For more information, visit SunButter.com or SunButterFoodService.com.

