Sun Basket Introduces Expanded Offering to Include Healthy Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks

The leading healthy eating delivery service expands beyond dinner to now offer a selection of high-quality and delicious, all-day meal options



SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Basket, the leading healthy eating delivery service, today announced that it will now provide a market of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and delicious snack options to subscribers. Sun Basket's new expanded food offerings include a curated assortment of easy breakfast, lunch, snacks and sustainable meat and seafood as part of its online platform, delivering food right to customers' doors.

"Sun Basket is an industry leader in healthy-eating innovation, which is why expanding into meal occasions beyond dinner is a natural next step for us," says CEO and Co-Founder, Adam Zbar. "When providing more meal options for our customers, it was very important that we carefully selected purveyors who share our values and who meet our high-quality standards, providing our customers with a selection of delicious, good-for-you, unique foods."

New breakfast items include a variety of yogurt, oatmeal and artisan granola. For lunch, you can select from fresh salads, soups and noodle bowls. Better-for-you snacks feature gluten-free crackers, house-made dips, sweet treats and whole food bars. Additionally, the assortment will offer other easy meal solutions like fresh pastas and sauces, as well as prepared meats and fish such as jumbo lump crab cakes, bacon-wrapped filet mignon and tofu veggie burgers. Many of the new food options are non-GMO, organic, gluten-free and paleo, and all meats are antibiotic- and hormone-free. The company will rotate in new items regularly, all endorsed by Sun Basket's test kitchen team of chefs and dieticians.

Sun Basket's curated assortment features a thoughtful selection of brands including

Nona Lim - Bone broths, soups and noodle bowls

- Bone broths, soups and noodle bowls Hu Chocolate - Paleo-friendly, vegan chocolates hunks

Tallutos - Fresh pasta and sauces

Mylk Labs - Grab n' go oatmeal cups

Happy Moose Juice - Fresh juices and wellness shots

Hodo - Plant-based proteins Customers will be able to add everyday healthy eating essentials to their carts when ordering their weekly dinners.

To explore the new menu visit, https://sunbasket.com/menu/

About Sun Basket

Founded in San Francisco in 2014 by Webby-winner Adam Zbar and Chef Justine Kelly, former Head Chef at the Slanted Door, a James Beard Award-winning restaurant, Sun Basket is the essential everyday personalized eating platform that delivers the best pre-measured, organic produce, clean ingredients and easy-to-cook, delicious recipes weekly to your door. Sun Basket saves busy people the time of planning and shopping so they can eat their kind of healthy and feel nourished from the inside out. Personalized for your lifestyle and diet, Sun Basket provides globally inspired recipes in meal plans including Chef's Choice, Paleo, Lean & Clean, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Pescatarian, Mediterranean, Diabetes-Friendly, Quick & Easy, and Carb-Conscious meal plans. Based in San Francisco, Sun Basket is backed by top-tier venture capitalists. Dr. David Katz serves as Chief Science Advisor. For more information, please visit https://sunbasket.com or find the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-basket-introduces-expanded-offering-to-include-healthy-breakfast-lunch-and-snacks-300884709.html

SOURCE Sun Basket