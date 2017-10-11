Sun Basket Announces Weekly Recipes with the American Heart Association's® Heart-Check Certification

The Meal Kit Delivery Service Announces Its Newest Recipes on World Obesity Day, October 11

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in light of World Obesity Day (Oct. 11), Sun Basket, a rapidly growing healthy meal kit service delivering high-quality, organic and sustainable ingredients, as well as delicious, easy-to-make recipes weekly to your door, announced that they are now developing weekly recipes that meet the American Heart Association's® Heart-Check guidelines for a heart-healthy diet. With 37.9 percent of adults aged 20 and over suffering from obesity in the U.S., meal options to support consumer's various dietary preferences, as well as dietary and health needs are more important than ever. The Heart-Check certification signifies the independent voice of a trusted health organization, and furthers Sun Basket's mission to positively impact consumers' health and eating choices.

Starting the delivery week of October 30, the recipes will be part of Sun Basket's Lean & Clean menu, a weight management meal plan designed to help consumers eat lighter and cleaner, all while enjoying flavorful, satisfying meals. The Heart-Check certified recipes will assure consumers they are making heart-healthy meal decisions, without compromising on flavor. Identified by the iconic Heart-Check mark that has been on food packages and in grocery stores since 1995, Sun Basket's certified recipes have undergone meticulous evaluation to ensure each recipe upholds and abides by the Association's strict nutrition guidelines. All recipes must be original and are prohibited from using ingredients such as bacon, butter, candy and confections, full- and reduced-fat dairy, pudding, whipped toppings, tropical oils, and dietary supplements. Additionally, all recipes must not exceed the American Heart Association's sodium limits.

Heart-Check Program Nutrition Requirements for a main dish, under which Sun Basket's recipes are being certified include:

Qualitative

A serving from at least two of the following food groups:

Meat, poultry, fish, dry beans, eggs or nuts

Fruits and vegetables

Milk, yogurt or cheese

Bread, cereal or pasta

Calories

<500

Saturated Fat

<3.5 g

Trans Fat

<.05 g

Sodium

<600 mg

Added Sugars

<2 tsp

According to a Reuters/Ipsos survey that illustrates U.S. restaurant traffic, 55 percent of Americans still go to a restaurant, opt for delivery, or swing by a fast food drive-through solely out of convenience. However, a lot of these instant-gratification menu items are loaded with calories, sodium, saturated fat, and other ingredients that negatively impact consumers' health. This is why Sun Basket strives to empower consumers to get into their kitchen by providing the building blocks to creating nutritious meals with their time in mind. The brand offers recipes that can be made in as little as 20 minutes.

All recipes in Sun Basket's Lean & Clean plan take a balanced, modern approach to weight management by focusing on delicious and healthy foods designed to give you sustained energy and promote satiety. Recipes are created by Executive Chef and Co-Founder, Justine Kelly, and reviewed and approved by the company's in-house nutritionists to ensure consumers are receiving well-balanced meals that both nourish and satisfy.

All Lean & Clean recipes contain:

Under 600 calories per serving

High in protein and fiber (at least 20-25 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber)

No added sugars, gluten, or dairy

Focus on good fats from olive oil, avocados, nuts and seeds, with less than 5 grams of saturated fat and no trans fats

Like all Sun Basket meals, these nutrient-dense recipes feature organic and sustainable produce, hormone and antibiotic-free meats, and sustainably sourced seafood. Each week, consumers will be able to choose one American Heart Association certified recipe, along with two other healthy and delicious recipes through Sun Basket's Lean & Clean menu. These certified recipes include:

Chicken chili verde with tomatillos and jicama salad

Sole in parchment with warm date and apricot salad

Mediterranean tomato-braised cod with oregano

Chicken pozole with tomatillos and green chiles

For more information about Sun Basket, please visit www.sunbasket.com.

About Sun Basket

Founded in San Francisco in 2014 by Webby-winner Adam Zbar and Chef Justine Kelly, the former Head Chef at the Slanted Door, a James Beard Award-winning restaurant, Sun Basket is an innovative healthy cooking service, which delivers the best pre-measured organic and sustainable ingredients and easy-to-cook, delicious recipes weekly to your door. Sun Basket saves busy people the time of planning and shopping so they can focus on the fun part of cooking and enjoying the meal. Personalized for your lifestyle and diet, Sun Basket provides a seasonally inspired Chef's Choice, along with Paleo, Lean & Clean, Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, and Family meal options. Located in San Francisco, Sun Basket is backed by top-tier venture capitalists. Don Barnett, co-founder of organicgirl produce, is the COO. For more information, please visit https://sunbasket.com or find the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest or Twitter.

About the American Heart Association's® Heart-Check Food Certification Program

The Heart-Check mark makes it easy to identify foods that can be part of a heart-healthy eating plan. Look for the American Heart Association name along with the red heart with a white check mark on the package. It means the food has been certified to meet Heart-Check nutrition requirements that limit saturated fat, trans fat, sodium and added sugars, and promote consumption of beneficial nutrients. The nutrition requirements are food category-based and intended for healthy people over age two. People with special medical needs or dietary restrictions should follow the advice of their health professionals. Learn more at www.heartcheck.org.

