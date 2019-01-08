Sun Basket Announces Organic 5-Minute Salads Delivered To Your Door

National healthy meal delivery service expands beyond dinner with speedy, nutritious and delicious lunch options deliverable to 98% of continental US

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Basket, a leading healthy meal delivery service, today announced their latest innovation: Organic 5-minute salads. The easy-to-assemble salads, created by Sun Basket Co-Founder Chef Justine Kelly, feature organic ingredients, including Sun Basket's delicious dressings and fresh greens from organicgirl, a premium salad greens producer. The salads are available as add-ons to customers' weekly orders, as a perfect option for lunch at home or on-the-go, expanding Sun Basket's offerings into a new eating occasion. As with Sun Basket's dinners, the salads are personalized to meet our customers' healthy lifestyles, with Paleo, Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, and Vegan options.

Each week, Sun Basket will offer four salads designed to serve two people:

Organic Spicy Southwestern Salad: Sun Basket's signature organic creamy chipotle vinaigrette brings smoky heat to crisp red cabbage, juicy grape tomatoes, freshly sliced scallions, and organicgirl baby spinach and arugula.

Organic Protein Crunch Salad: Puffed quinoa, buttery walnuts, and kale provide 12 grams of plant-based protein per serving, while dried blueberries and riced cauliflower bring color and crunch to organicgirl Supergreens! (organic baby chard and other seasonal organic baby greens) and Sun Basket's signature organic sherry vinaigrette.

Organic Rainbow Asian Salad: In a modern riff on the classic Chinese Chicken Salad, Sun Basket's organic tamarind-cashew dressing provides a sophisticated sweet-tart note. Instead of iceberg, organicgirl's Super Spinach!, a nourishing blend of baby spinach, bok choy, and kale takes center stage, along with a colorful assortment of vegetables, nuts and seeds.

Organic Kale Caesar Salad: Sun Basket's healthy spin on the classic offers more protein and fiber and fewer saturated fats than the original, without skimping on flavor. Instead of white-bread croutons, dry-roasted chickpeas and sunflower seeds provide satisfying crunch, while Sun Basket's signature organic vegan Caesar dressing delivers on richness without eggs. organicgirl's I Heart Baby Kale (organic baby kale and other seasonal organic baby greens) makes for a more nutritious base then the usual romaine.

"Over 100M Americans currently belong to Food Tribes and seek great-tasting, diet-specific lunches like Paleo, Gluten-Free, Vegan, and more," says CEO and Co-Founder Adam Zbar. "In the $150B lunch market, Sun Basket has a tremendous opportunity to help our customers by providing fast, organic salads that meet their healthy lifestyles and taste great."

Sun Basket's organic salads require minimal prep, and can be mixed, dressed, and served in under five minutes. All four salads are either vegetarian or vegan, and customers have the option of adding on salmon or chicken that they can cook separately to add protein if desired.

"Beyond dinner, the #1 request from our customers is for easy ways to make healthy lunches. I'm really excited about Sun Basket's salads since our direct delivery service makes them a better alternative to your typical retail grab-and-go salad—and we make them a lot more delicious," says Executive Chef and Co-Founder Justine Kelly.

Most recently, Sun Basket announced Dr. David Katz as their Chief Science Advisor. In this role, he will be developing clinical studies designed to demonstrate how healthy eating can improve overall health and reduce the risk of chronic disease. He will also work with health insurers and self-insured corporations to develop programs that improve consumers' health, while reducing insurer costs.

For more information, visit www.sunbasket.com/menu.

About Sun Basket

Founded in San Francisco in 2014 by Webby-winner Adam Zbar and Chef Justine Kelly, former Head Chef at the Slanted Door, a James Beard Award-winning restaurant, Sun Basket is an innovative, healthy cooking service that delivers the best pre-measured, organic produce, clean ingredients and easy-to-cook, delicious recipes weekly to your door. Sun Basket saves busy people the time of planning and shopping so they can focus on the fun part of cooking and enjoying the meal. Personalized for your lifestyle and diet, Sun Basket provides a seasonally inspired Chef's Basket, along with Paleo, Lean & Clean, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Pescatarian, Mediterranean, Diabetes-Friendly, and Quick & Easy meal plans. Based in San Francisco, Sun Basket is backed by top-tier venture capitalists. Dr. David Katz serves as Chief Science Advisor. For more information, please visit https://sunbasket.com or find the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest or Twitter.

