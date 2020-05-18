The Subversive Gardener Launches Campaign for Sustainable Stay-at-Home Gardening During COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Subversive Gardener announced today that on April 27, 2020, it launched a viral campaign to promote sustainable indoor gardening. Using the hashtag, #HarvestAtHome, the Brooklyn-based organization is connecting New Yorkers with a global movement of amateur gardeners finding creative ways to grow their own food.

Amidst concerns of produce availability, food waste, and stay-at-home guidelines, interest in gardening and farming is experiencing a boom. Seeds and gardening tools are flying off the shelves almost as fast as flour and yeast. For New Yorkers with limited access to tools, space, or soil, creative solutions are needed.

This is where the Subversive Gardener and its global network of guerrilla gardeners and agricultural professionals come in.

Connected through #HarvestAtHome, LA's Gangsta Gardener, Ron Finley, demonstrated ways to repurpose old containers from milk cartons to empty chip bags as growing pots; NYU student Caitlin Gebhard shared the triumph of regrowing vegetables from food scraps in jars hung up high above the reaches of a curious cat; and Subversive Gardener Director Vanessa Harden shared tips for harvesting strawberry seeds in the sunshine of an apartment window.

"The best part about this campaign is watching people experience the joy of gardening and bringing food sovereignty to their own lives and their community in a fun and accessible way," says Harden.

The Subversive Gardener is a non-profit organization that aims to educate and inspire individuals of all ages to develop creative design solutions to agricultural problems. Through workshops, showcases, and events, they connect individuals and communities who are facing challenges related to agriculture and food production with designers and engineers interested in creating tools and solutions that drive positive environmental impact.

