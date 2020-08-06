Sturgeon Aquafarms and Marky's Begin Selling Domestic, Genuine Beluga Caviar

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sturgeon Aquafarms LLC and Marky's jointly start the sale of purebred Beluga Caviar across the United States, becoming the only legal purveyors of this highly sought-after delicacy in America.

For the first time since 2005, the premier harvest of genuine beluga caviar has become available to American caviar enthusiasts both online on the Marky's website and offline stores.

Fifteen years ago, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) banned all imports of beluga products due to the frighteningly rapid decrease of the wild population of beluga sturgeon in the Caspian Sea. But, back in 2003, Mark Zaslavsky, Managing Partner of Sturgeon Aquafarms LLC and CEO of Marky's, succeeded in bringing original Caspian beluga to the United States and providing safe and natural conditions for growing the broodstock at Sturgeon Aquafarms. During this time, Mr. Zaslavsky has also participated in widespread efforts to reinvigorate the Caspian beluga population via education and conservation efforts, including supplying ~160,000 fertilized eggs in 2017 and 2018 to help revive the Caspian Sea's waning beluga population.

Sturgeon Aquafarms has remained the only company in the country that is legally allowed to breed beluga and produce beluga caviar, holding the first FWS exemption for the commercial sale of beluga caviar.

The Beluga sturgeon (Huso huso) is the largest sturgeon and one of the most long-lived species on the planet. Its eggs are the largest of the commonly used, edible roes. But after the beluga hatch, it takes between 10-15 years for the females to start producing eggs that can be harvested for prime caviar.

Sturgeon Aquafarms has successfully recovered from Hurricane Michael's destruction in 2018 and happy to share the first harvest of pure, all natural, high-grade beluga caviar with every gourmet food lover.

The grade of beluga caviar depends on the color and size of the beads. The beluga caviar from Sturgeon Aquafarms has the Grade 000-0, representative of its lighter color and larger size of beads. This is also indicative of the high quality of the caviar and alludes to the careful breeding of the fish.

The beluga caviar at Marky's from Sturgeon Aquafarms is a notable example of how we can use natural resources to please our taste buds and cravings of delicacies while simultaneously ensuring the sustainability of a species' population in the wild.

