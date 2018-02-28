Stop The Presses: Nasoya Tofu Premieres New Toss'ables At Natural Products Expo West

Nation's Leading Brand of Tofu Launches First Ever, Ready to Eat Cubed and Pre-Marinated Tofu

AYER, Mass., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based eating is on the rise with nearly 60% of Americans looking to lessen their meat intake (Source: Mintel). To help make doing so simple and convenient, Nasoya is unveiling its newest innovation, Toss'ables, during Expo West, the natural products industry leading trade event. Pre-cubed, pre-marinated and baked to perfection, Toss'ables eliminate any prep time, such as pressing, that tofu can require, making it easy to instantly add tofu to salads, pastas, and more.

Nationally available in April 2018, Nasoya's Toss'ables will be offered in two delicious flavors, Garlic & Herb and Balsamic Vinaigrette, and are packaged in a convenient, re-sealable pouch – no water, no mess! Packed with 14 grams of plant-based protein per three ounce serving, healthy meal-preppers can rejoice as they say goodbye to pressing, prepping and cooking.

"In addition to our commitment to providing great tasting tofu products, we are also committed to making tofu less intimidating and as simple as possible for those who are new to the plant-based category," said Sung Yoon Nam, Senior Marketing Director at Nasoya. "With Toss'ables, we are able to provide our loyal fans with a more convenient way to enjoy their favorite tofu, while also offering an easy-to-use, flavorful option to those trying out tofu for the first time."

Toss'ables are Vegan, Certified Organic, Gluten-Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Nasoya Toss'ables retail for $4.99 and will be available at grocers nationwide beginning April 2018 in the refrigerated case in the produce section.

Nasoya will be unveiling Toss'ables at the 2018 Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA at Booth #1575.

ABOUT NASOYA

For over 30 years, Nasoya has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods. Part of the family of brands at Pulmuone Foods, a company synonymous with authentic, wholesome products and the highest quality of ingredients, Nasoya, believes in creating great-tasting, healthy, convenient snacks and meals for every eating occasion. Product offerings include Tofu, TofuPlus®, TofuBaked, Asian-Style Wraps, Noodles & Dumplings, and low calorie/low carb Pasta Zero shirataki noodles.

