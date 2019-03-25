Stonyfield's presence at the annual Kite Festival celebrated the collaboration between The Conservancy and organic yogurt maker as they work to transition the Molly Ann Smith Area and the McGovern Centennial Gardens to organic lawn maintenance



LONDONDERRY, N.H., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonyfield is teaming up with Hermann Park Conservancy and Non Toxic Neighborhoods as part of its #PlayFree initiative, which aims to help convert public parks and playing fields across the country to organic grounds management to ensure community spaces are free from the use of harmful pesticides.

The organic field conversion is also proudly supported by Walmart, Inc. who presented a $20,000 donation to Hermann Park Conservancy in addition to the monetary and technical support from Stonyfield and its collaborators at Non Toxic Neighborhoods.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

About StonyFIELDS #PlayFree Initiative: https://www.stonyfield.com/playfree

About Stonyfield Organic: https://www.stonyfield.com

Herman Park Conservancy: https://www.hermannpark.org

Walmart: https://corporate.walmart.com

Non Toxic Neighborhoods: www.nontoxicneighborhoods.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stonyfield-organic-hermann-park-conservancy-and-walmart-teamed-up-at-houston-kite-festival-to-celebrate-transition-of-areas-of-hermann-park-to-organic-maintenance-practices-300817705.html

SOURCE Stonyfield Organic