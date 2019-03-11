Stonyfield Organic and Vanessa Lachey Team Up to Achieve GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS(TM) Title

Celebrity mom and #1 kids brand in organic yogurt team up to show you don't have to be a world record holder to find nutritious snacks everyone can agree upon;Finding wholesome convenient snacks moms feel good about and kids love, makes packing lunch a whole lot easier



LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While sometimes it may feel as out of reach as earning a Guinness World Records title, finding a snack both parents and kids can agree upon is actually much easier. In a fun event, Stonyfield Organic, the country's leading organic yogurt maker, and Vanessa Lachey, TV host, actress and blogger, achieved a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most bagged lunches assembled by an individual in three minutes, proving that when moms and kids agree on snacks, packing lunch becomes a whole lot faster! The #1 line of organic yogurt for kids and the busy mom of three set the challenge to help parents overcome their own challenges in finding convenient and nutritious, yet tasty, foods they and their kids can agree upon.

Held at The Grove in Los Angeles, Lachey was able to use her mom super powers to whip up enough bagged lunches to clinch the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title. The lunches included a sandwich, a piece of fruit and a nutritious snack featuring Stonyfield Organic's new Snack Packs, a duo of creamy and tasty organic lowfat yogurt paired with either organic graham crackers, organic cookies or organic pretzels for dipping. In a portable and convenient format (no spoon needed!) that's perfect for families on the go, kids love the dipping action and great yogurt flavors paired with a satisfying crunch while and parents love the nutritious option.

"I had so much fun helping Stonyfield Organic accomplish this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title," said Lachey. "With lots of practice with my own kids, I know how challenging it can be to find snacks that I feel good about but also that my kids will actually eat. Since we've discovered the new Stonyfield Organic Snack Packs, my fridge is always stocked with them because I know that Camden and Brooklyn are going to be so excited for snack time!"

While not always easy to find snacks parents and kids agree upon, Stonyfield Organic recently conducted research that uncovered kids and parents really aren't as far apart on snack time choices as we may think. The research (click here for more) found that kids ages 5-11 and their parents reported that snack time is the easiest food occasion to agree upon; most encouragingly, 65% of kids either "love" or at least "like healthy snacks."

The first yogurt snack pack to market, Stonyfield Organic Snack Packs and are available in a variety of flavors:

Strawberry Lowfat Yogurt & Graham Crackers

Strawberry Lowfat Yogurt & Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vanilla Lowfat Yogurt & Chocolate Cookie

Chocolate flavored Lowfat Yogurt & Graham Crackers

Chocolate flavored Lowfat Yogurt & Pretzels

In honor of the day, Stonyfield Organic donated $10,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank which will help provide roughly 40,000 healthy meals to people struggling with food insecurity.

About Stonyfield Organic

As the country's leading organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield takes care with everything it puts into its products and everything it keeps out. By saying no to toxic persistent pesticides, artificial hormones, antibiotics and GMOs, Stonyfield has been saying yes to healthy food, healthy people, and a healthy planet for 35 years. Stonyfield, a Certified B-Corp , is also helping to protect and preserve the next generation of farmers and families through programs like its Direct Milk Supply and Wolfe's Neck Organic Training Program as well as StonyFIELDS, a nationwide, multi-year initiative to help keep families free from pesticides in parks and playing fields across the country.

About Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been fighting hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973 and has distributed the equivalent of more than 1 billion meals across our community. The Food Bank provides food to more than 300,000 clients on a monthly basis and distributed 67 million pounds of food in 2018 to children, seniors, working families, veterans, and other neighbors in need. To support the vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles, food and products are distributed through a network of more than 600 partner agencies directly to children through our Children's Backpack and Summer Lunch programs, to approximately 29,000 seniors each month through our Senior Nutrition program, and to working families and college students through our Mobile Food Pantry. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

