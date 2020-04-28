Startup Entrepreneurs Find Innovative Way to Sample New Product During COVID-19

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ian and Margaret Wishingrad, co-founders of Three Wishes, a healthy new breakfast cereal that launched October 2019, turned their U-shaped driveway into a drive-thru sampling station this past weekend.

This drive-thru sampling replaced the couple's usual in-store demos that have since been halted due to COVID-19. In-store demos in large retailers such as Whole Foods and Wegmans have been an influential way for the founders to get people to try their product, and in turn, spread the word about the Three Wishes brand. The Wishingrads decided drive-thru sampling, while utilizing precautionary tools such as tongs, gloves and masks, was the next best way to get locals taste testing their cereal at a safe distance.

The Westchester couple marketed the drive-thru sampling through both a sign on the corner of their street and via the brand's social media channels. A stream of cars consistently drove through their driveway to receive Three Wishes for the hour of sampling (noon to 1 PM), which created a line extending past their driveway onto the street.

Due to the success of their first run, the Wishingrads will continue drive-thru sampling.

See here for video footage and here for the raw footage and additional assets.

For further information, please visit www.threewishescereal.com and @threewishes. For media inquiries, please contact Amanda DioGuardi at amanda@threewishescereal.com .

About

Meet Three Wishes cereal: a high protein, low sugar, grain free breakfast cereal that tastes like the cereals of your childhood, made with modern day clean ingredients. Three Wishes contains ingredients such as chickpeas, pea protein, and tapioca - a feat of food science that took 2 years of development - and comes in three flavors: cinnamon, honey and unsweetened. With 70% less sugar and as much as 8x the protein of their decadent counterparts, there's nothing on the shelf like it. Three Wishes is a plant-based, gluten free certified cereal free from wheat, dairy, soy, oats, corn, rice and peanuts.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/startup-entrepreneurs-find-innovative-way-to-sample-new-product-during-covid-19-301048026.html

SOURCE Three Wishes