Sprout Leads The Way In Plant-Powered Nutrition For Infants

Industry Leader Offers 20 Plant Powered Protein Purees and Snacks

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Foods, the largest independent infant nutrition company, solidifies its position as the leader in plant-powered baby and toddler foods by unveiling its newly expanded line of 20 Plant Powered Protein purees and snacks at Booth #5192 at this year's Natural Foods Expo West conference.

This year's releases, including a new, plant powered snack for toddlers and new plant-based protein purees for infants, expand upon the company's successful 2017 launch of the industry's first line of plant-based organic baby food. Resonating with parents and experts alike, several items from Sprout's plant powered line were the recipients of prestigious industry awards, including the National Parenting Products Award and Delicious Living's 2017 Best Bite Award. The Plant Powered line builds on Sprout's history of being a true leader in innovation. The company was the first brand to launch baby food in a pouch, and now is the first organic baby food brand to boast a 100% clear pouch portfolio featuring product names that clearly match the primary ingredients in their recipes, underscoring Sprout's commitment to transparency and innovation using the cleanest ingredients made from whole, organic foods.

The Power of Plants

Plant Powered products are more than just a hot trend … they're here to stay! With more and more parents seeking alternative sources of protein for their children, and an eagerness to introduce vegetables early on when young palates are just developing, Sprout saw an opportunity to offer plant powered products to satisfy a variety of diet choices, including purees that are dairy-free and vegan-friendly.

"More people are interested in feeding their families a nutrient-rich, whole foods, plant-based diet as a way to lighten their load on Mother Earth, and instill healthful nutrition habits that can have a life-altering impact. Research shows that kids who eat healthful plant-based diets have a lower risk for obesity and chronic diseases later in life. Sprout's creative, delicious, plant-based purees and snacks offer wonderful options for family's dedicated to this healthful lifestyle," Sharon Palmer, RDN, The Plant-Powered Dietitian, a leading plant-based food and nutrition expert and author.

Sprout continues their commitment to healthful, plant-based nutrition with this year's launches, including:

Sprout Organic Crinklez

Popped snacks are seeing big time growth. In its 2018 trends forecast, Whole Foods Market predicted that puffed and popped snacks will be a major trend in the coming year and Sprout's new veggie and bean-based popped snack is sure to be a hit with toddlers! Sprout Organic Crinklez is a delicious veggie snack, made with organic chickpeas and popped with colorful carrots, spinach, and beets that you can see in every bite. With a fun shape and crinkly, crunchy texture, Crinklez is available in Cheesy Spinach and Pumpkin Carrot flavors.

Sprout Plant Based Protein Purees

Sprout introduces plant-based protein into their Stage 2 line of organic baby food with new Butternut Blueberry Apple with Beans and Carrot Chickpeas Zucchini Pear pouches. The new offerings help encourage parents to introduce protein early on into the diets of children 6 months and older. Sprout also expands their Stage 3 line of Plant-Based Protein baby food purees with a new flavor for 2018 – Spinach Carrot Corn & Black Bean! Sprout's plant powered purees deliver vegetable-based protein from organic chickpeas and beans and are a delicious protein-alternative to meat and dairy-based products.

"Our new plant-powered products are part of Sprout's ongoing mission to provide wholesome and organic food to families across America," said Rick Klauser, CEO. "Our goal remains focused on educating parents on the nutritious food options they can introduce into their baby's diet. We do this by helping parents properly interpret food labels so they can make informed decisions about their baby's food, and providing options to satisfy a variety of diet choices. We are proud to offer the variety that today's millennial parents are looking for so that they can eat and live healthier lives."

About Sprout Foods

Sprout® provides premium organic foods and snacks for babies and toddlers that help parents raise healthy, adventurous eaters. With a broad range of choices including only USDA certified organic, non-GMO ingredients and a mix of whole fruits, vegetables and grains, Sprout's products are designed to expand baby's palate beyond sweet and establish a love of nutritious foods early on. Founded in 2008, the independent company is at the forefront of innovation in organic infant nutrition and is committed to re-imagining healthy eating for modern families. For more information on Sprout® and where to buy products, visit http://www.sproutorganicfoods.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprout-leads-the-way-in-plant-powered-nutrition-for-infants-300604601.html

SOURCE Sprout Foods