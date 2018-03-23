Sprout Foods Wins 3 NAPPA Awards

Sprout Crinklez, Crispy Chews, and Plant Powered Baby Food Purees Honored with Prestigious Award

MONTVALE, N.J., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Foods, the largest independent infant nutrition company, has been recognized once again by the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) for its commitment to clean, organic ingredients, outstanding flavor, and innovation within sustainable protein sources.

For the last 28 years, NAPPA's team of industry experts and family judges has rigorously tested products across categories to recommend those that parents and professionals can trust most.

This year's award winners include Sprout Organic Crinklez™, the first popped veggie snack for toddlers in Cheesy Spinach and Pumpkin Carrot flavors; Sprout Organic Crispy Chews™, pressed fruit snacks made with crisped whole grain rice and a full serving of fruit & veggies, available in Red Fruit Beet & Berry and Orchard Fruit & Carrot, and Sprout Stage 2 Plant Based Protein pouches in new Butternut Blueberry Apple with Beans and Carrot Chickpeas Zucchini Pear flavors, with vegetable-based protein from organic black beans and chickpeas.

Sprout is recognized for providing the largest range of vegetable-leading recipes in a category where many brands use apples and other fruits as the primary ingredient. "At Sprout, our mission is to educate parents on how to properly interpret nutrition labels so that they can understand what is truly in their food. That's our Honesty Pledge," said Rick Klauser, CEO, Sprout Foods. "Sprout makes it easy for parents to make healthy, informed decisions about the food they purchase for their families by using clean, organic ingredients and honestly labeling our recipes. We're so excited that our latest Plant Powered innovation has resonated so well with consumers and that parents trust Sprout to deliver vegetable-based protein options for their children."

About Sprout Foods

Sprout® provides premium organic foods and snacks for babies and toddlers that help parents raise healthy, adventurous eaters. Founded in 2008, the independent company is at the forefront of innovation in organic infant nutrition and is committed to re-imagining healthy eating for modern families. With complex dual-technology cooking methods, Sprout is able to offer the widest variety of vegetable and meat-leading recipes, giving babies greater exposure to wholesome foods. Sprout was first-to-market with a complete line of plant-based protein purees and snacks for babies and toddlers, and is the first and only brand to offer all of their purees in clear pouch packaging. For more information on Sprout® and where to buy products, visit http://www.sproutorganicfoods.com.

About NAPPA:

Integrity and honesty are at the core of what NAPPA stands for. For over 28 years, the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) has been ensuring that parents purchase the highest quality products that help them connect and enjoy time with their families. NAPPA's team of evaluators, along with parent and child testers, select the best music, toys, apps, games, books, baby gear and other family must-haves to be award winners through year-round product testing. For more information, visit www.NAPPAawards.com.

