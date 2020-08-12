Sprinly Ranks #1 as America's Fastest-Growing Organic Plant-Based Food Brand and #113 on the Inc. 5000

Sprinly bootstrapped their way to become one of the fastest-growing e-commerce companies in the U.S.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinly, the organic plant-based meal delivery e-commerce brand, has been named by Inc. as the #113 fastest-growing private company across all industries in the U.S. over the last three years.

Additionally, Sprinly was named the #2 fastest-growing food company, and in the rapidly growing plant-based food space, Sprinly ranks as the #1 fastest-growing organic plant-based brand. Despite being bootstrapped with only the co-founders' limited savings up to this point, the company continues to focus on growth.

"Nine out of ten Americans don't eat enough vegetables, and our meals help solve this big issue in a convenient way," said Mary McCann, Co-Founder and COO. "More importantly, we're focused on honest health, which is why we make everything from scratch using clean, organic ingredients, and we add an innovative twist. Customers repeatedly tell us that they haven't been able to find anything like it. We offer something truly differentiated in the market – and it's working."

The Inc. 5000 list remains the most prestigious ranking of the nation's 5,000 fastest-growing private companies since it began in 1982 and has included other notable alumni like Microsoft, Zappos, Patagonia, Chobani, and LinkedIn.

"Making it onto this list alongside all of these great companies is a true honor for our team at Sprinly," said Ray Lui, Co-Founder and CEO. "We made the decision to bootstrap our company early on so that we could build a solid foundation with strong unit economics, and we're excited to continue scaling the business to the next stage. Plant-based is not a trend. Plant-based is the future."

About Sprinly

Sprinly is an organic plant-based meal delivery subscription company on a mission to help people eat more vegetables and live healthier lives. Customers order their fresh, ready-to-eat meals online, which are delivered weekly. Sprinly's focus is on honest health – the meals are all made from scratch using the highest quality, nutrient-dense ingredients that are organic, gluten-free, and 100% vegan. Additionally, Sprinly meals are low in oil & sodium, and they never include refined sugars or artificial preservatives. Inspired by flavor and perfected with nutrition, Sprinly is constantly innovating to change the way people think about plant-based foods.

