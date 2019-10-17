SPINS And INFRA Deepen Relationship In Support Of The Natural Products Industry

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPINS®, the leading provider of wellness-focused data and technology, today announced it has renewed and expanded its agreement with Independent Natural Food Retailers Association (INFRA) – further deepening the partnership and integration.

Under this seven-year agreement, SPINS will deliver comprehensive market, retailer, and consumer insights, including market visibility, for INFRA members and their suppliers through richer engagement and new products. SPINS and INFRA plan to bring enhanced promotional and other analytics to members to further build supplier collaboration. Additional integration and joint development are planned to target increased efficiency through the supply chain and increased sales opportunity.

"For more than a decade, SPINS and INFRA have worked side-by-side as passionate advocates – missions aligned – to increase access to natural products across the U.S. and to help independent retailers and innovative brands thrive," said Tony Olson, Owner and CEO of SPINS. "This long-term agreement will allow both organizations to continue on their paths of healthy, sustainable growth."

As one of the largest and most influential natural food cooperatives in the nation, INFRA has over 240 members with 385 store locations in 41 states and the District of Columbia. With its strong commitment to the success and growth of independent natural retailers and their communities, INFRA continues to thrive with consistent growth in its membership further magnifying its strong voice in the industry

"INFRA members have come to expect a high level of content and support, delivered through innovation, thought-leadership, tools, and our unwavering commitment to our mission, strengthening our members through collaboration to forge a sustainable future," said Corinne Shindelar, President and CEO of INFRA. "I am confident that continuing to have SPINS as our partner and deepening our engagement will help our industry and members be more successful."

About INFRA

Mission: Strengthening our members through collaboration to forge a sustainable future.

Vision: Leading the Movement, Driving the Industry, Feeding the Community.

Independent Natural Food Retailers Association (INFRA) is a purchasing cooperative owned and governed by natural and organic food retailers of all sizes working together to forge a sustainable future. INFRA facilitates member collaboration with programs, tools, and in-person events to strengthen independents' position in the marketplace. Leading the movement. Driving the industry. Feeding the community. @infretailers www.naturalfoodretailers.com

About SPINS

SPINS is a wellness-focused data technology company and advocate for the Natural and Specialty Products Industry. For the last 20 years, SPINS has been committed to laying the foundation for the next generation of growth, providing dynamic data, actionable insights, and digital activation solutions that contribute to a healthier and more vibrant America. Learn more at www.spins.com.

