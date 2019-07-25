Spice Up this Grilling Season with Eggland's Best Eggs

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the height of the summer, and that means families are gathering together for fun and festive meals and activities. Break out of the traditional burgers and hot dogs routine and add easy and nutritious Eggland's Best eggs to upgrade your grilling this season.

Grilled eggs make for an outdoor alternative to hard-boiled eggs and can be used as part of a main dish, side dish, or addition to a salad or spread. When grilling eggs, keep in mind that Eggland's Best eggs are the only eggs packed with nutrients and vitamins to support a healthy lifestyle. EB eggs have only 60 calories and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs to help maintain your summer figure while enjoying a delicious grilled meal.

"I love how multi-dimensional, yet wholesome Eggland's Best eggs are," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D and more than double the Vitamin B12, providing superior nutrition compared to ordinary eggs. Why not switch it up and grill these nutrient-packed eggs all summer long?"

A batch of grilled eggs takes less than 15 minutes, depending on preference of yolk. Simply preheat the grill to medium heat and place the amount of eggs needed directly on the rack. Any grill-master or grill novice can incorporate a grilled egg as part of a vegetarian meal for BBQ guests.

"Eggland's Best eggs are a staple ingredient that can elevate any recipe, as they are packed with superior nutrition," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "EB eggs are extremely versatile, so our fans can have some fun when cooking, while also giving their friends and family a flavorful, nutritious meal or snack."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

