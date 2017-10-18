Spectrum Culinary(TM) Oils And Chef Marcus Samuelsson Team Up To Inspire Creative Cooking At Home

Spectrum® Evolve Beyond Olive program will show cooking enthusiasts how changing up your culinary oil can enhance your meals

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Culinary™ oil, the number one organic and natural culinary oil brand¹, has partnered with celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson to launch the Spectrum® Evolve Beyond Olive program. The program is part of Spectrum® brand's promise to be a culinary partner in everyone's kitchen. It's inspired by the brand's wide range of estate-grown culinary oils, sourced from worldwide geographies including Spain and Italy. These artisanal oils heighten the flavors of every dish, and Spectrum® brand is committed to helping consumers accomplish this at home.

As part of the Spectrum® Evolve Beyond Olive cooking program, Chef Marcus Samuelsson will conduct interactive cooking classes at local Farmers Markets in San Francisco and Austin. There, he will showcase unique ways of using Spectrum Culinary™ oils to create chef-inspired meals at home. The recipes are designed to teach participants how to experiment with several of the more than 30 varieties of Spectrum Culinary™ oils – including Spectrum® Organic Extra Virgin Mediterranean Olive Oil, Spectrum® Organic Virgin Coconut Oil and Spectrum® Avocado Oil – and to highlight how pairing with local, seasonal produce can enhance the cooking experience. As part of the partnership, Chef Marcus Samuelsson will also star in a digital video, showing how easy everyday meals can be elevated with Spectrum Culinary™ oils.

"Chef Marcus Samuelsson is the perfect cooking partner for Spectrum®," said Leah Dunmore, Vice President of Marketing, Hain Celestial Better-For-You Pantry. "His diverse culinary background will help demonstrate through the Spectrum® Evolve Beyond Olive program why Spectrum Culinary™ oils should be a staple in every kitchen, restaurant or home."

As a household name in the food world, and an internationally acclaimed chef and restauranteur, Chef Marcus Samuelsson is the perfect partner to the Spectrum® brand. His diverse culinary style, drawn from his birth in Ethiopia, upbringing in Sweden, and world travels, complements the varied portfolio of Spectrum® expeller-pressed oils. With 14 restaurants in five different countries, Chef Marcus Samuelsson is committed to sourcing ingredients from local farms all over the world, further aligning with Spectrum® brand's devotion to sustainability.

"The right oils are essential to making a great dish," said Chef Marcus Samuelsson. "I am excited to partner with Spectrum® to teach consumers that culinary oils can be a partner in their cooking rather than just an ingredient."

The Spectrum® brand of high quality oils are expeller-pressed, meaning no harsh chemicals are used in the extraction process. These organic and natural oils unlock a spectrum of endless culinary possibilities!

Fans can follow the Spectrum® Evolve Beyond Olive tour by visiting the Spectrum® Facebook page or checking out SpectrumOrganics.com.

