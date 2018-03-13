Som Sleep Delivers Over 2,000 Nights of Better Sleep at Expo West

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Som Sleep, an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement, made its first appearance at Natural Products Expo West, the leading trade show in the natural, organic, and healthy products industry. The show kicked off on Friday, March 9, at the Anaheim Convention Center and ran through the weekend.

Attendees visited the Som booth in search of a better night's sleep. Guests sampled Som Sleep Original and Som Sleep Zero Sugar during the show to taste the supplement's unique berry flavor and left with cans to experience it in the comfort of their own hotel room. Som distributed over 2,000 cans during the trade show.

"Almost everyone at Expo West is jetlagged, working hard, and one bad night's sleep away from running on fumes. That's why we were so excited to introduce Som," said John Shegerian, the company's Co-founder and CEO. "People revisited our booth just to tell us about their experience with Som the night before. They slept better, they felt refreshed when they woke up, and they wanted more."

Som aims to optimize your body's natural sleep cycle and provide a better night's sleep. The scientifically advanced Som Stack™ includes active ingredients that are naturally found in your body, a healthy diet, and green tea. Magnesium and Vitamin B6 provide your body with nutritional support for healthy sleep patterns, while L-Theanine and GABA help promote relaxation. Melatonin helps you maintain a normal sleep cycle. Som should be consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep.

Best of all, you can rest easy knowing Som Sleep is drug-free, low-calorie, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and preservative-free.

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

