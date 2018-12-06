Sodexo and Phipps Conservatory Renew Long-Term Partnership, Serving Guests through Café Phipps, Event Catering Services and More

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company committed to improving Quality of Life, today announced that it has renewed its food and beverage contract in a multi-year agreement with Pittsburgh's renowned Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Services include support for Café Phipps, private catering events including weddings and conferences, and Phipps' Winter Flower Show and Light Garden Holiday Huts. Additionally, as part of the agreement, Sodexo will oversee the renovation of a new state-of-the-art catering kitchen that will be used to service all types of events at the venue.

"We have partnered with the Sodexo team since 2005, committed to providing fresh, healthy food and industry leading sustainable practices for our guests," stated Phipps President and CEO Richard Piacentini. "We look forward to the future together, as we continue to deliver memorable dining experiences that are good for people and the planet."

Attracting nearly half a million visitors annually from around the world, Phipps demonstrates that people, plants, health, planet and beauty are all interconnected, and sustainability is critical to ensuring these interconnections are preserved for future generations. Encompassing 15 acres including a 14-room glasshouse and 23 distinct gardens, Phipps' campus also includes acclaimed sustainable architecture and operations including the Center for Sustainable Landscapes, one of the greenest buildings in the world, stunning seasonal flower shows, exclusive commissioned exhibits, and award-winning permanent collections, connecting people to the beauty and wonders of nature.

Recognized leaders in sustainability, Sodexo and Phipps are jointly committed to creating menus that feature the finest sustainable, local products, including organic fruits, vegetables and herbs, artisanal cheeses, grass-fed beef, cage-free eggs, free-range chicken, and shade-grown coffee. By supporting the region's family farms, guests not only eat better, but also reduce the carbon footprint.

"We are incredibly pleased to continue our valued partnership with Phipps Conservatory," added Moses DeBord, vice president, Sodexo Sports & Leisure. "More than just the food, we are committed to consistently providing a level of hospitality that resonates with guests who join us at this world-class garden experience, truly making a difference in peoples' lives."

Sodexo will continue to advance the mission of Green Restaurant-Certified Café Phipps, which has eliminated plastic disposables, bottled water and soft drinks, grows produce onsite in an organically managed rooftop garden and emphasizes antibiotic, pesticide- and GMO-free as well as local, fair trade and organic ingredients. The café also provides a large selection of vegan and vegetarian items, has an extensive recycling program and composts all pre- and post-consumer food waste. Recognized for their delicious menu offerings, Café Phipps has been named one of Food & Wine magazine's top museum restaurants in the United States.

Sodexo Sports & Leisure is a premier provider to cultural destinations and event venues around the world and in the United States, including the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, Space Center Houston, Seattle Aquarium, Hollywood Bowl and The Jules Verne restaurant at the Eiffel Tower.

About Phipps Conservatory

Founded in 1893, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh, PA is a green leader among public gardens with a mission to inspire and educate all with the beauty and importance of plants; to advance sustainability and promote human and environmental well-being through action and research; and to celebrate its historic glasshouse. Phipps commemorates its 125th anniversary throughout 2018, celebrating its historic past, vibrant present and exciting future ahead — including inspiring seasonal flower shows, community events, public programs and groundbreaking green innovation. Learn more at phipps.conservatory.org.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 80 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 150,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed close to $32 million over the past 20 years to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

