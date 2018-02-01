So Delicious® Dairy Free Launches New Organic Almondmilk with Cashew in Its First Plant Based Bottle

Leader in the dairy-free beverage space debuts three new organic nutmilks, simply made from seven ingredients or fewer

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- So Delicious® Dairy Free, makers of delicious dairy-free foods and beverages, is expanding its nutmilks with the launch of three new So Delicious Organic Almondmilks with Cashew – in breakthrough, primarily plant-based packaging. A leader in dairy-free products for the past 30 years, So Delicious has made its mark on the industry with over 100 delicious dairy-free choices.

The brand continues its legacy with this launch of organic almondmilk with cashew, which has seven ingredients or fewer, such as vanilla extract and responsibly sourced coconut sugar. These new nutmilks avoid excessive use of stabilizers and thickeners, allowing the taste of the real ingredients to shine.

"Every ingredient has a purpose, and every flavor comes to life in its own unique way," said Aubrey Yuzva, Senior Brand Manager, So Delicious Dairy Free. "It's so delicious, you'll be so surprised it's such a simple recipe with no extra."

In an effort to continue to grow as a clean and sustainable brand, So Delicious has also developed the first primarily plant-based bottle in the refrigerated dairy case for the new line of organic almondmilk with cashew, so consumers can fall in love with the bottle, too. The recyclable bottles are at least 80 percent plant-based, reducing the brand's dependence on fossil fuels.

Their latest Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free, Certified Vegan and Certified Organic nutmilk is available in three flavors; vanilla, unsweetened and original, all of which are 50 calories or fewer per serving. Each flavor includes cashews for added creaminess and is free of carrageenan, artificial flavors, artificial colors, dairy and soy.

So Delicious Organic Almondmilk is now available at retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.sodeliciousdairyfree.com.

About So Delicious® Dairy Free

So Delicious Dairy Free has been bringing joy to dairy-free lives for the last 30 years. They offer an array of delicious dairy-free delights you can feel good about sipping, biting, scooping, licking and chugging throughout your day. From their robust allergen testing program to the innovative work they do creating products made with the highest quality ingredients, they are committed to doing the right things for people, animals and the planet. Their entire line of foods and beverages is certified vegan and either enrolled in or verified by the Non-GMO Project. So Delicious Dairy Free sells products including dairy-free frozen desserts, beverages, cultured products, coffee creamers and more.

