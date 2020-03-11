Snap Kitchen Teams Up with Whole30® and Dr. Will Cole for New Anti-Inflammatory Ready-to-Eat Meals

Fresh-prepared nutrition brand introduces rotating menu of guest-contributed meals starting with Melissa Hartwig Urban of Whole30, functional medicine expert Dr. Will Cole and ChihYu Smith of I Heart Umami and Asian Paleo

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap Kitchen, the nutrition-focused meal delivery service, has collaborated with food and wellness experts Melissa Hartwig Urban, co-founder and CEO of Whole30, Dr. Will Cole, author of The Inflammation Spectrum and Ketotarian, and ChihYu Smith, author of Asian Paleo and blogger behind the beloved paleo recipe site I Heart Umami, to kick off the company's new culinary partnership program. Launching with four delicious inflammation-fighting recipes, the new special-guest series features a rotating menu of health-driven, ready-to-eat meals that are designed by beloved culinary innovators, cookbook authors and wellness experts to make healthy eating easier and more delicious for busy people.

"When I was on the road for my January book tour, Snap Kitchen was a life-saver. It was like eating my own delicious home-cooking, and the fact that I didn't have to cook or clean was magical," says Melissa Urban, Whole30 Co-Founder and CEO. "Partnering with Snap Kitchen makes it easy for anyone to enjoy two of our most popular cookbook recipes, whether they're doing a Whole30 or just looking to make healthier choices. Pop a few ready-to-eat meals in the fridge and freezer for those last-minute dinner emergencies or when you just want a mini-vacation from meal prep."

"I was excited to partner with Snap Kitchen because their great-tasting, fresh-prepared meals are designed by a team of Registered Dietitians to work within the elimination diet," adds Dr. Will Cole, leading functional medicine expert, IFMCP, DC, and author of The Inflammation Spectrum and Ketotarian. "Together we were able to bring to life one of my favorite recipes from my new book so it can be enjoyed without any prep, helping make the journey to health easy and delicious."

The special guest menu features two new dishes that ship for free across the country, including Melissa Urban's Chicken Thighs with Harvest Vegetables & Apples from the Whole30 Fast & Easy cookbook. From one of the nation's leading functional-medicine doctors, Dr. Cole's Over Easy Sweet Potato Hash is from The Inflammation Spectrum, which explores how to overcome chronic inflammation by identifying individual food triggers. For fans in Texas and Philadelphia, Pork Chili Verde from the Whole30 Friends & Family cookbook and I Heart Umami's Kung Pao Chicken from Asian Paleo, a delicious spin on the classic without the soy or MSG, are sold via on-demand delivery and in-store pickup in Snap Kitchen's local retail markets.

"Culinary partnerships are an exciting opportunity to align with like-minded experts in the 'food as medicine' movement while introducing our customers to new and exciting flavors," said Jon Carter, CEO at Snap Kitchen. "Selected for their delicious, science-backed approach to cleaner eating, now those who follow Whole30, Dr. Cole and I Heart Umami can still enjoy their favorite Instagram-worthy recipes when they don't have the time or cooking skills to prepare them at home."

Named one of the best healthy meal delivery services for 2020 by Allure, Glamour, GQ and SELF, Snap Kitchen's fresh, never frozen meals are designed by a team of Registered Dietitians and chefs with convenient, flexible options to meet all lifestyles and dietary needs. With a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options to choose from, weekly meal plans can be built from scratch or customized by lifestyle including Whole30, keto, paleo, high protein, vegetarian and more. Committed to using responsible ingredients and reducing waste, Snap Kitchen meals do not contain any gluten, antibiotics, added hormones or artificial preservatives, flavors or colors.

About Snap Kitchen

Founded in 2010, Snap Kitchen provides healthy meals with real, simple ingredients to help busy people feel their best. The nutrition-focused brand offers benefit-driven foods in the form of dietitian-curated, chef-prepared meals, sides, juices and snacks with lifestyle plans to fit every lifestyle. Snap Kitchen offers direct shipping to most states as well as on-demand delivery, meal plan subscriptions and in-store pick up in Texas and Philadelphia. For more information, visit www.snapkitchen.com.

