Snap Kitchen On Demand Healthy Comfort Cuisine Launches Nationwide, All-Market Rollout Of Plant-Based Compostable Packaging

Continued Efforts on Clean Eating for a Cleaner Earth Across 35 Locations in Austin, Dallas, Houston & Philadelphia

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap Kitchen, the omnichannel retailer of fresh and healthy food designed to fit one's lifestyle, launched its efforts towards an even more sustainable business model with an all-market rollout of compostable eco-friendly packaging. The new packaging will launch in 35 locations across Austin, Dallas, Houston and Philadelphia. The organization made the ecological decision to shift towards utilizing plant-based packaging as a step in reducing their environmental impact, thus proving to their consumers their commitment to global sustainability.

By making the switch from the current recyclable plastic trays to the new packaging, they reduce their use of plastic by 500,000 lbs. annually. This coupled with the organization's commitment to donating all unsold food to local charities in each market showcases their brand value in giving back to the greater good, whether in the local community or through environmentally-friendly practices.

"We believe in clean eating for a cleaner earth and make every meal from scratch daily," says Dale Easdon, CEO of Snap Kitchen. "Since inception, our commitment to locally-sourced products, responsibly-sourced meats and ingredients containing zero additives or GMOs has been paramount. We're thrilled to round out our commitment to our customers by offering an eco-friendly container to remain a sustainable and eco-conscious company."

Snap Kitchen has partnered on the initiative with World Centric, a social and environmentally conscious manufacturer of compostable products that donates 25% of its profits to global grassroots social and environmental programs.

The organization's movement towards utilizing an eco-friendly packaging creates a global impact and provides benefits for its consumers who are conscious about their carbon footprint. With the energy that it previously took to create one petroleum plastic tray, five new compostable trays can be produced. Additionally, the change to compostable trays will reduce Snap Kitchen's carbon emissions from packaging manufacturing by 66%. The packaging will be microwave and oven safe and each dish will be equipped with proper heating instructions on their packaging label. The one-time use containers can be easily discarded in a compost bin or included in a conventional garbage canister as they contribute zero toxicity to the environment.

Snap Kitchen offers healthy comfort foods in the form of meals, sides, juices and snacks. Meal plans start at $25 and allow customers to choose 3, 5, or 7-day curated plans designed to fit their dietary lifestyle.

ABOUT SNAP KITCHEN

Founded in 2010 in Austin, TX, Snap Kitchen provides healthy, handmade meals for busy people. Snap Kitchen was established on the principle that real food should be convenient and delicious, and we live for making healthy meals that people will be excited to eat. Snap spans two states with on-demand delivery and meal plan subscriptions in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Philadelphia. Snap gives back to its local communities by donating all non-purchased food to local charities. For more information, visit www.snapkitchen.com.

