SKUlocal and Mambo Sprouts bring "Live Green, Save Green" campaign to health-conscious consumers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SKUlocal, a national direct marketing company, and Mambo Sprouts, a national marketer of natural and organic products, have teamed up in November and December to launch "Live Green, Save Green," a one-of-a-kind marketing campaign that promotes a healthy, eco-friendly lifestyle.

The campaign features direct mail inserts, coupons, social media, email, digital messaging and advertising opportunities for top-tier brands and retailers that gear their products to health-conscious shoppers.

SKUlocal and Mambo Sprouts are working together on this campaign to connect these consumers with manufacturers of natural and organic products. The goal is to direct them to where these products are available and help them save money.

Beginning in late October, 2 million households -- selected based on demographics, shopper insights and psychographics (such as high household income and proximity to Whole Foods Markets locations) -- will receive a Valpak mailer featuring a Live Green, Save Green newsletter filled with information and coupons for high-demand natural and organic brands.

Other elements of the campaign include:

700 social influencers that support the natural, health and organic industry

1.6 million social impressions (discounts will be shared and boosted on social platforms)

800,000 opt-in email subscribers

75,000 print-at-home coupons

Natural and organic shoppers look to Mambo Sprouts to deliver useful information in fun, insightful and compelling ways. The company offers retailers and brands customized digital, mobile and in-store activations geared at informing, engaging and inspiring the unique needs and interests of people seeking healthy and green solutions.

"As shopper preferences for healthy alternatives continue to increase, it's important that we're providing relevant, targeted offers for our customers," said Jay Loeffler, Senior Director at SKUlocal. "Our valued partnership with Mambo Sprouts accelerates our expertise in natural and organic content and drives significant value for our customers looking to achieve a healthier lifestyle."

SKUlocal helps manufacturers and retailers develop alternative solutions to drive more targeted redemption at key retail partners, versus the inefficient distribution that can come from traditional marketing. SKUlocal's targeted activation campaigns integrate retailer-focused direct mail, customized social media and targeted print-at-home coupons. Valpak and Savings.com are sister companies of SKUlocal.

"SKUlocal's intelligent targeting capabilities and reach offer a powerful way for brands to inform, engage and inspire shoppers seeking healthy and green solutions," said Matthew Saline, Founder and CEO of Mambo Sprouts. "We're listening to our audience and are thrilled to partner with SKUlocal to bring this unique opportunity to the natural and organic shopper segment"

There will be four quarterly programs in 2018.

About SKUlocal

Based in St. Petersburg, FL, SKUlocal is a national direct marketing company that offers targeted shopper solutions to identify and activate specific shopper segments. It provides marketers with strategic insights into how shoppers think while consulting on which tactics are optimal for driving desired behaviors. SKUlocal's combination of targeted direct mail, customized social integration and geo-specific digital activations -- coupled with powerful, precise targeting and consumer insights -- delivers measurable results for our valued partners in the consumer packaged goods (CPG), over-the-counter (OTC) and retail grocery marketplace. SKUlocal's client list includes Procter & Gamble, Kellogg's, Blue Bunny, Mars, Bayer, Walgreens and HEB grocery stores. SKUlocal is owned by Platinum Equity, a global investment firm based in Los Angeles.

About Mambo Sprouts

Based in Cherry Hill, NJ, Mambo Sprouts is a national company delivering natural and organic consumer and shopper solutions. Mambo Sprouts' mission is to educate consumers who are interested in a healthier lifestyle and connect them with manufacturers of natural and organic products. The company affects online and offline purchase decisions through social activations, its home-grown influencer network, custom retailer programs (Sprouts Farmers Market and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage), mobile offers (natural and conventional retailer networks), targeted direct mail, sampling and market research services. Mambo Sprouts' client list includes DanoneWave, Organic Valley, Kashi, Tom's of Maine, Ancient Nutrition, Stonyfield, Mondelez/Enjoy Life Foods and Starbucks/Evolution Fresh.

