Simple Happy Kitchen: First Illustrated Plant-Based Guide to Be Published

After raising $200K, Simple Happy Kitchen will be released June 25.

Simple Happy Kitchen, the plant-based nutrition infographics website is today announcing that "Simple Happy Kitchen: an illustrated guide for you plant-based life" will be published on June 25, and is now available for pre-order on their website.

Back in October 2017, the company launched a crowdfunding campaign asking fans to help it turn its popular illustrations into a new kind of book - the first ever illustrated guide to plant-based nutrition. Smiling tomatoes instead of boring charts. The idea proved popular with both vegan and non vegan fans - more than 2500 people from all over the world backed the project, helping to raise more than $200,000 in a little over a month.

In this fully illustrated, fun and easy-to-follow guide, the team behind the popular website breakdowns the fundamentals of plant-based nutrition using adorable characters and lots of humor. The guide contains everything from myth breakers, food storage tips to recipes and information about the effect of our lifestyles on the environment.

The book is part of the company's line of educational products meant to help improve families' eating habits. The book was written together with a clinical dietitian.

