Silk® Enters the Coffee Category, Introduces New Plant-Based, Ready-To-Drink Lattes

Dairy-free Espresso and Mocha Lattes blend almondmilk and oatmilk for a creamy, bold, balanced taste

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk®, America's No. 1 plant-based beverage brand, is entering the ready-to-drink coffee market with expertly crafted, dairy-free lattes that bring the coffeehouse experience to your fridge.

Silk Lattes blend the smoothness of almondmilk with creamy oatmilk to create a rich, full-bodied latte that's so good, you won't miss the "moo." Both the Espresso and Mocha flavors blend high-quality, cold-brew Arabica coffee with rich espresso for a clean, sophisticated flavor. The Mocha Latte mixes three different types of cocoa to ensure a delicious and balanced chocolate flavor.

"Skip the line, chatter and spotty Wi-Fi with Silk Lattes—the perfect way to savor a coffeehouse-quality latte from the comfort of your home," said David Robinson, senior brand manager for Silk. "Silk is excited to enter the coffee category with a dairy-free and hassle-free option that brings barista-quality coffee into your home, minus the upcharge."

Great Latte Taste Without the Waste

As part of the brand's commitment to sustainability, Silk Lattes come in a premium recyclable plant-based bottle, with at least 80% of its material made from renewable sugarcane. The coffee in Silk Almond & Oat Lattes is grown by UTZ Certified farmers. UTZ is a label and program for sustainable farming. Silk Lattes are also Non-GMO Project Verified.

You can try Silk Ready-to-Drink Lattes delivered to your door thanks to Amazon Fresh! Available now, try a bottle of this new dairy-free alternative for $0.25 at https://www.amazon.com/SilkLatte. This deal is exclusively for Prime members in select Amazon Fresh locations, and limited to one per customer. Hurry, this deal is only available while supplies last.

Silk Ready-to-Drink Lattes are available now for a suggested retail price of $5.49 per 48-oz. bottle at retailers nationwide, including Target, Kroger, HEB and Fairway. To find a retailer near you, visit Silk.com.

About Silk®

Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today we offer a broad portfolio of nutritious, great-tasting plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Silk's entire plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2014, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. Because we believe that nature shouldn't go thirsty, and neither should you. For more information, visit https://silk.com/about-us/sustainability/

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

