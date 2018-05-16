Silk Celebrates Bike To Work Week With Bike Giveaways, Encouraging Consumers To Pedal For Progress

Silk Celebrity Ambassador and Food Guru Antoni Porowski Surprises New Yorkers With Free Bicycles During Bike to Work Week

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Bike Month and to mark Bike to Work Week, May 14-18, Silk, the nation's #1 plant-based beverage, has teamed up with food guru and on-screen personality Antoni Porowski to give away bikes to New Yorkers, as part of the brand's Progress is Perfection campaign.

On Wednesday, May 16, during Bike to Work Week, Porowski will lead a Silk Salute Squad of brand ambassadors who will surprise and delight New Yorkers with free Silk-branded bicycles, helmets and locks, empowering them to make progress in their journey toward a healthier lifestyle and a healthier planet.

The giveaways get underway Wednesday morning at the iconic Union Square eatery, The Coffee Shop. Porowski and the Silk Salute Squad will be on hand to spread the #ProgressIsPerfection message to consumers, offering them a chance to test their luck for one of the many free bikes. Consumers will also be treated to complimentary coffee and samples of Antoni's signature smoothie recipe, all made with Silk Almondmilk. They'll be joined onsite by notable bloggers Alyssa Rimmer of Simply Quinoa, Gena Hamshaw of The Full Helping and Elianne Alexander, making it a morning commute to remember. Later in the day, the Silk Salute Squad goes mobile, canvassing the city to surprise more New Yorkers with free bikes.

Silk's Progress is Perfection campaign recognizes that there are a lot of extreme options in nutrition and fitness these days, but that's not real life for most people. Opting for a bicycle or a plant-based beverage underscores the message inherent to Silk's campaign: if you're making choices that are just a little better, however you define 'better,' then that's perfection.

"We wanted to make a big gesture that demonstrated our commitment to consumers on their wellness journey," said Irina Gerry, Silk Brand Manager. "Whether it's incorporating more plant-based beverages in their diet or switching up their morning commute by biking, Silk is here to be a cheerleader for all positive progress!"

Antoni Porowski shares that sentiment. "I love inspiring positive changes in people, and helping them take steps toward a better and healthier life, whether that's in the kitchen or beyond," said Porowski. "Silk isn't just talking the talk, they're walking the walk…or biking the bike in this case!Rather than merely telling people how to live healthier lives, Silk is actually giving them a way to do it with these bike giveaways. I'll be pedaling for progress right alongside them!"

Porowski's signature smoothie recipe is a great way to fuel up for a ride or for any sort of daily activity. Here's how to recreate it at home:

ANTONI'S COFFEE BANANA SMOOTHIE

1 cup Unsweetened Silk Almondmilk

1 frozen banana

2 tbsp peanut butter

1/2 cup cold brew or leftover drip coffee

1-2 scoops vanilla flavored vegan protein or any equivalent

1-2 tablespoons chia or flax seed (optional)

Scoop of ice

Blend together until thick and creamy

Silk encourages consumers to post their own everyday victories and stories of progress to #ProgressIsPerfection @lovemysilk. Follow Antoni on Instagram and Twitter @antoni.

Since its inception, Silk has been dedicated to making the world a healthier place. Silk is part of Danone North America which just earned its B Corp™ certification, signifying that the company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability and aspires to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. Learn more about Silk and its wide array of plant-based products at www.silk.com.

About Silk

Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today we offer a broad portfolio of nutritious, great-tasting plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Silk's entire plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Since 2014, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. We balance 100% of the water used in our manufacturing footprint by restoring freshwater to depleted ecosystems. For more information, visit https://www.silk.com/our-story/resource-conservation.

About Danone North America

Headquartered in White Plains, New York, and Broomfield, Colorado, the mission of Danone North America is to bring health through food to as many people as possible via its diverse offering of dairy and plant-based foods in high growth and evolving categories. The ambition of Danone North America is to produce healthful foods that create economic and social value and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Every time we eat and drink, we vote for the world we want. And as the largest public benefit corporation in the US, Danone North America is taking bold steps for social good in the U.S.. Danone North America is a subsidiary of Danone and more information is available at http://www.danonenorthamerica.com/

