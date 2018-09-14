What Happens to Your Body When You Give Up Caffeine

Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee. How many times have you heard that wisecrack in the office? Sure, people may joke about needing their daily cup of joe (or four). But if you’re someone who actually relies on caffeine to wake you up every morning, you’re well aware: The addiction is very, very real.

Caffeine is a chemical — one you can build a tolerance to, wane yourself off of, and start to physically depend on. A caffeine addiction is talked about lightly, but your body actually can exhibit withdrawal symptoms when you don’t get your fix. You won’t get the shakes or anything (for the most part), but you will experience some shockingly strong symptoms.

Don’t let that scare you away from an attempt to quit, though. There are lots of positive sides to breaking the habit, including but not limited to: earning back your Starbucks budget, feeling more balanced in the morning, saving the extra sugar from some of your sweeter coffee add-ins, and breaking free of a dependent (and maybe even destructive) relationship with one of the world’s most commonly consumed chemicals.

So if you’re planning to take on the challenge, keep that end goal in mind. But knowing what to expect is probably a good idea before you get started. Here are some things that will likely happen to your body once you quit the substance for good.