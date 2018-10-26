Shenandoah Growers Awarded for Top Product Promotion

Country's largest organic culinary herbs grower/shipper recognized at PMA Fresh Summit for most innovative display

ROCKINGHAM, Va., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Growers, Inc. (SGI), the leading grower and marketer of certified organic fresh herbs for retail in the U.S., received the 2018 Best Overall Product Promotion award from the Produce Manufacturing Association (PMA). SGI was recognized at the annual PMA Fresh Summit Convention & Expo in Orlando, Fla., for its "Behold the Future of Food" product display, a testament to the brand's marketing innovation and eye-catching branding.

The Best Overall Product Promotion award encourages marketing innovation by recognizing the produce and floral product that a panel of retail judges believes would drive sales when carried in their stores. As part of the award criteria, PMA's Best of Show Judges and Retail Panel review the online listings, on-site displays, and in-booth promotional efforts to determine top finalists. The judges, which included a prominent panel of retailers, also factored in the display's ability to drive in-store sales. At this year's summit, SGI unveiled new promotional displays for its THAT'S TASTY brand (introduced earlier this year). The THAT'S TASTY brand comprises four product lines, including Living Organic Herbs, Organic Fresh-Cut Herbs, Organic Microgreens and a new line of Organic Stir-In Purees – coming out in January.

"As a dedicated retail partner, we continuously look for creative ways to bring value to our customers. The Shenandoah Growers booth and our THAT'S TASTY brand presentation at PMA represent our team's focused brand and innovation efforts, as well as demonstrate the bold, visual impact we bring to our retail partners every day in stores across the country," said Nadine Williams, Director of Marketing at SGI. "We are humbled to be recognized amongst our industry peers."

As the world's largest commercially viable, indoor vertical grower, SGI created the "Behold the Future of Food" booth theme to bring the company's mission to life. In-booth activations included video displays that highlight SGI's patented technology and sustainable organic growing processes, VR headsets that allowed booth visitors to virtually tour SGI's Virginia farm, its largest facility, and product tastings.

About Shenandoah Growers

Founded in 1989 as a family-owned herb farm nestled in Virginia's verdant Shenandoah Valley, Shenandoah Growers, has grown to operate out of ten states and is the leading retail provider of fresh herbs in the United States. Under the THAT'S TASTY® BRAND, Shenandoah Growers provides USDA organic, non-GMO, regionally grown, and sustainably farmed fresh culinary herbs. Launched in 2017, the THAT'S TASTY BRAND offers consumers ways to add Easy, Ridiculous Flavor™ to their everyday cooking by offering a full line of products including living organic herb plants, fresh cut herbs, lettuce and microgreens.

