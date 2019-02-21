Shenandoah Growers Announces New Transportation and Logistics Service, Expands Fleet

Shenandoah Growers Logistics creates new business stream, offers cost-effective refrigerated LTL service across the country



ROCKINGHAM, Va., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Growers, Inc., innovator and industry-leading indoor bioponic growing technology company, is redefining how to grow and deliver fresh organic sustainable produce. The country's leading grower of fresh, certified organic herbs for retail today announces the launch of Shenandoah Growers Logistics, a refrigerated LTL transportation service that provides affordable shipments coast to coast.

"Today's transportation and logistics industry is more challenging than ever. At Shenandoah Growers, we saw an opportunity to leverage our existing fleet capacity and create a new, best-in-class service offering that delivers reliable and affordable shipments, at any temperature," said Jeffrey Saunders, Vice President of National Logistics at Shenandoah Growers. "Customers can rest easy knowing their shipments – no matter the size – will arrive where they need to be, on time and in good condition."

The expanded fleet – encompassing 90 vehicles and more than 100 drivers – will enhance Shenandoah Growers' national hub and spoke transportation system. The company's investment in multi-temperature equipment will increase its efficiency with fewer dispatches and ensure products are transported at the correct temperature.

"With distribution to hundreds of retail supermarket distribution facilities and retailers nationwide, our current footprint gives us the size and scale to offer transportation customers a cost-effective alternative for LTL shipments," added Saunders. "With our expertise, we're able to better address a critical void in the market."

Shenandoah Growers Logistics currently serves customers nationwide, with plans to expand cross-dock operations in the southeast and northwest regions in 2019 and double its fleet by 2020.

About Shenandoah Growers, Inc.

With over 30 years of experience and largest share of the U.S. market retail market, Shenandoah Growers is the largest grower and marketer of fresh organic culinary herbs in the United States, providing sustainable, USDA organic, regionally grown products to retailers coast-to-coast. The Rockingham, Virginia-based company pioneered the world's largest indoor organic bioponic growing system and continues to redefine how to bring organic, sustainable, produce to market—operating across a nationally integrated platform of farms, production facilities and logistics in 11 states.

Under the THAT'S TASTY® BRAND, Shenandoah Growers provides USDA organic, non-GMO, regionally grown, and sustainably farmed fresh culinary herbs. Launched in 2017, the THAT'S TASTY BRAND offers consumers ways to add Easy, Ridiculous Flavor™ to their everyday cooking by offering a full line of products including living organic herb plants, fresh cut herbs, lettuce and microgreens.

