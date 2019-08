Selection Dates Announced for 2020 Michelin Guides

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin has announced the release dates for the newest editions of its annual restaurant selections in the United States. Full listings for the new restaurant selections will be published on www.michelinmedia.com according to the schedule included below. The 2020 U.S. editions of the MICHELIN® Guide will go on sale at local retailers following the announcements, as well as Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.

City Date On-Sale Date Chicago Bib Gourmands Thursday, Sept. 19 Monday, Sept. 30 Chicago Star selections Thursday, Sept. 26 Monday, Sept. 30 Washington, D.C., Bib Gourmands Tuesday, Sept. 24 Thursday, Oct. 3 Washington, D.C., Star selections Tuesday, Oct. 1 Thursday, Oct. 3 New York City Bib Gourmands Monday, Oct.14 Thursday, Oct. 24 New York City Star selections Monday, Oct. 21 Thursday, Oct. 24

As an international mobility company, Michelin published its first "Red Guide" in the U.S. in 2005 with the New York City edition. The four MICHELIN Guides for the U.S. highlight several of the largest and most-visited U.S. cities – New York, D.C., and Chicago – and the first ever statewide MICHELIN Guide, MICHELIN Guide California, released in June 2019.

Recognized globally for excellence and quality, the MICHELIN Guide offers a selection of the best restaurants in each category of comfort and price. The famous one, two and three stars identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine rich in flavor and infused with the personality of a talented chef. Bib Gourmands, announced one week prior to the starred selections, feature designations given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for good value, often known as personal favorites among the inspectors when dining on their own time. Introduced in 2017, the newest symbol, L'Assiette Michelin or the Michelin Plate, recognizes establishments that provide a good meal that is capably prepared with fresh ingredients.

The MICHELIN Guide remains a reliable companion for any traveler seeking a great meal. The guides were first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage tire sales by giving practical advice to French motorists. Michelin's inspectors still use the same criteria and manner of selection that were used by inspectors in the very beginning, now applied to guides in more than 30 countries around the world.

About the MICHELIN Guide

Thanks to the rigorous MICHELIN Guide selection process that is applied independently and consistently around 30 countries, the MICHELIN Guide has become an international benchmark in fine dining. The selections of all restaurants in the guide are made by Michelin's anonymous inspectors, who are trained to apply the same time-tested methods used by Michelin inspectors for many decades throughout the world. This ensures a uniform, international standard of excellence. As a further guarantee of complete objectivity, Michelin inspectors pay all their bills in full, and only the quality of the cuisine is evaluated. To fully assess the quality of a restaurant, the inspectors apply five criteria defined by Michelin: product quality; preparation and flavors; the chef's personality as revealed through his or her cuisine; value for money; and consistency over time and across the entire menu. These criteria guarantee a consistent selection so that a star restaurant has the same value regardless of whether it is located in Paris, New York or Tokyo.

About Michelin

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin North America, Inc. ("Michelin") designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin (www.michelinman.com) employs about 22,700 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Forbes magazine has ranked Michelin No. 1 on its annual survey of "Best Large Employers in America" for 2018. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com.

