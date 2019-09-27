Second Year in Top 10% for B Corp ORGANIC INDIA USA

Organic herbal wellness company innovates new supply chain model



BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, ORGANIC INDIA USA has earned the "Best for the World Overall" B Corp designation, placing it in the top ten percent among all certified B Corps.

As a "Best for the World Overall" B Corp, ORGANIC INDIA USA has broken new ground in proving that non-exploitative business models can be successful. Candidates for the award are evaluated for social and environmental performance, labor practices, governance, environmental sustainability, and community contribution.

While ORGANIC INDIA USA won high scores in all sectors, of particular significance are its exceptional scores for "Supply Chain Poverty Alleviation." Also called "Global Value Chains," international supply chains traditionally offer the highest benefits to buyers but perpetuate poverty for suppliers in third world countries. Research shows that profits for buyers do not translate to economic advantages for suppliers or alleviate poverty in the global trade environment.

During the 1960s, India underwent a national campaign to industrialize agriculture, called the "Green Revolution." The introduced seeds, fertilizers and pesticides brought disastrous environmental and economic results — so catastrophic that tens of thousands of farmers were ruined by debt and poverty.

In the early 1990s, ORGANIC INDIA USA began innovating strategies to upgrade its value chain by working with farmer partners to return their land to certifiable organic status and acquire their crops at fair market value. After 18 years, these methods have brought sweeping economic, cultural, and environmental recovery and significant social change, such as equal pay for women — unheard of in India.

ORGANIC INDIA USA dedicates this year's award to our first farmer partner, Kailash Singh. When the ORGANIC INDIA founders approached farmers with a proposal to cultivate Tulsi, also known as Holy Basil, the farmers were deeply suspicious, remembering the disasters of the Green Revolution. Singh embraced ORGANIC INDIA's vision of environmental and economic recovery despite the risk. The following year, one more farmer asked to participate — when asked what changed his mind, he said, "I have seen birds return that I haven't seen since I was a child." ORGANIC INDIA now works with over 3,000 farmer partners.

With a mission to be a trusted, innovative global leader in true wellness solutions for healthy conscious living, ORGANIC INDIA offers a full line of teas, infusions and whole-herb supplements, all USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and certified Kosher. ORGANIC INDIA goes beyond sustainable by regenerating environmental, cultural and economic ecosystems. All ORGANIC INDIA products are ethically sourced and sustainably cultivated by 3,000 small family farm partners in India. ORGANIC INDIA, a certified B Corp, was named a 2019 "Best for the World Overall" Honoree.

For more information, please visit OrganicIndiaUSA.com or find us on social @organicindiausa

CONTACT:

Kat Wiranowski, ORGANIC INDIA USA

720-758-9092

223592@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/second-year-in-top-10-for-b-corp-organic-india-usa-300926614.html

SOURCE Organic India USA