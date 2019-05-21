SafeTraces Launching Unique, DNA-Based First-Mile Traceability Solution for Grains

safeTracers(TM) for conventional and organic grains will be commercially available in late 2019



PLEASANTON, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeTraces, Inc. announced the launch of a first-mile traceability solution for conventional and organic grains, which will be available on a limited basis immediately and commercially available in late 2019. The DNA-based solution leverages the company's patented, FDA affirmed GRAS materials, currently being implemented across the fresh produce industry.

On-product, item-level traceability has the potential to transform supply chains for dry bulk commodities. With the ability to granularly and accurately identify the source of grain, leading food companies, processors, and producers will be able to dramatically improve food safety, quality assurance, fraud detection, and sustainable sourcing systems.

"The grain industry relies on a 20th century supply chain model that has failed to evolve with 21st century demands for traceability and sustainability," said Anthony Zografos, Founder and CEO of SafeTraces. "While consumers increasingly want to know where their food comes from and how it was produced, much of this data is lost the moment grain is transported off the farm. From verifying whether organic grain is truly from an organic source, or whether conventional grain has not been treated with glyphosate, to rapidly responding to food recalls, our ground-breaking first-mile traceability solution addresses these glaring market needs in a powerful, practical, and cost-effective way."

The launch of SafeTraces' first-mile traceability solution comes at a time when the global food industry attempts to respond to consumer calls for greater transparency by setting ambitious sustainability goals and modernizing supply chain practices through technology and process innovation. According to the 2016 Label Insight Food Revolution Study, 94% percent of consumers say it is important to them that the brands and manufacturers they buy from are transparent about what is in their food and how it is made.

Across its portfolio of solutions, SafeTraces applies edible, flavorless, odorless DNA-based barcodes directly to food, not the packaging, to deliver unprecedented traceability. safeTracers can be read anytime, anywhere in minutes. Expansion into the grain industry is one of several major launches into new customer segments planned in 2019, along with leafy greens and palm oil, among others.

About SafeTraces

SafeTraces provides the only patented on-food safety solutions that protect the food industry and consumers from food recalls, adulteration, and fraud. We are committed to providing complete, low-cost solutions that deliver results in minutes. Our traceability solutions enable customers to gain full transparency into origin, protect their brand, and reduce processing and recall costs. Our sanitation verification solutions provide insight into the effectiveness of the sanitation process – on-site and in minutes.

SafeTraces was founded in 2013 and has grown into an expert team of entrepreneurs, scientists, and engineers dedicated to using nature's own DNA to make food production safer, more transparent and sustainable.

