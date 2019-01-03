The Safe + Fair Food Company Introduces New Gluten-Free, Allergy-Friendly, Plant-Based Pea Protein Chips

Allergy-Friendly Food Leader Expands Innovation with Protein-Rich Product Line

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Safe + Fair Food Company announces its latest allergy-friendly product line within its great-tasting, clean label product offerings: Pea Protein Chips. These gluten-free, protein-packed chips are free from five of the top eight allergens and are made with pea protein and lentil flour, for a nutritious, family-friendly snack experience any time.

The new plant-based Pea Protein Chips boast nine to ten grams of protein per serving and come in three tasty flavors: Hickory BBQ, Sea Salt and Sweet Jalapeño. Additionally, the new product line is Certified Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, kosher, cholesterol-free and vegetarian. The chips are not fried and are also free from artificial ingredients, preservatives, high fructose corn syrup, MSG and trans fat.

"Consumers are showing greater interest in plant-based food and are actively seeking protein-rich snack options in this category," said Will Holsworth, CEO of The Safe + Fair Food Company. "Our goal is to create products that cater to this growing consumer demand, while meeting the needs of the food allergy community."

The new Pea Protein Chips follow SAFE + FAIR's portfolio expansion across multiple categories, as the company continues its mission of bringing clean label and enjoyable food to those with and without food allergies and restricted diets. The new chips join SAFE + FAIR's existing offerings of popcorn quinoa chips, cookies, granola, grahams, mac & cheese and cake mix.

SAFE + FAIR donates 3 percent of proceeds to the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University to help find treatments and develop cures for people with food allergies.

The new Pea Protein Chips are now available for purchase at www.safeandfair.com and can be shipped nationwide. Each flavor is sold in a 3.5-ounce bag and can be purchased separately for $3.49 or as a bundle with one of each flavor for $9.99. SAFE + FAIR is offering free shipping for orders that include any Pea Protein Chips with code SHIPCHIPS, valid one per customer through January 16, 2019.

To learn more about Pea Protein Chips and other SAFE + FAIR products, please visit www.safeandfair.com.

About The Safe + Fair Food Company

The Safe + Fair Food Company was founded by friends Dave Leyrer and Pete Najarian. The two found themselves frustrated by the lack of safe foods for their kids, Abby and Remy, who both happened to have nut allergies. Dave and Pete set out to make living with food allergies easier and more delicious for families like theirs by creating products both safe for food allergic individuals and so appealing that all people with and without food allergies love them. The SAFE + FAIR mission is to provide food with clear information and affordable prices—so whoever does the shopping can make easier, faster, more inclusive choices. Three percent of proceeds are donated to the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy & Asthma Research at Stanford University. Learn more at www.safeandfair.com.

