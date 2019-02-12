The Safe + Fair Food Company Introduces New Gluten Free, Allergy Friendly Granola

Company Continues to Expand Portfolio with Popular Food Item

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Safe + Fair Food Company announces its first product line – granola— that is free from all the top-eight allergens, as well as being gluten free and vegan.

The new granola comes in four unique flavor profiles, including: Birthday Cake, Blueberry Cinnamon, Chocolate and Sweet & Salty Kettle. The line is non GMO, clean label, made with ancient grains and contains no artificial ingredients.

"Granola is a popular food item as it is the perfect addition to cereal bowls, yogurts or ice cream, but it is a food item that people with food allergies often have to avoid. Our R&D team worked diligently to create a delicious line for the underserved community of those affected by food allergies," says CEO of The Safe + Fair Food Company, Will Holsworth. "We've recently launched two new product lines and are excited to continue to expand our product portfolio to cater to this growing demand."

The new granola joins SAFE + FAIR's existing offerings of pea protein chips, popcorn quinoa chips, cookies, granola and grahams.

More than 15 million Americans suffer from food allergies, with eight food categories accounting for 90% of all allergic reactions – milk, eggs, peanut, tree nuts, wheat, soy, fish and shellfish. SAFE + FAIR is committed to their mission of creating great tasting, safe and high-quality food for everyone to enjoy, whether they are a part of the food allergy community or not.

The new granolas are now available for purchase at www.safeandfair.com and can be shipped nationwide. Each flavor is sold in a 12-ounce bag and can be purchased for $4.99.

To learn more about and purchase granola and other SAFE + FAIR products, please visit www.safeandfair.com.

About The Safe + Fair Food Company

The Safe + Fair Food Company was founded by friends Dave Leyrer and Pete Najarian, who found themselves frustrated by the lack of safe foods for their kids, Abby and Remy, who both happened to have nut allergies. Dave and Pete set out to make living with food allergies easier and more delicious for families like theirs by creating products both safe for food allergic kids AND so appealing that all kids love them. The SAFE + FAIR mission is to provide food with clear information and affordable prices—so whoever does the shopping can make easier, faster, more inclusive choices. We donate 3% of our proceeds to the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy & Asthma Research at Stanford University. Learn more at www.safeandfair.com.

