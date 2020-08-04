Rocky Mountain Soda Debuts Ready to Drink Canned Cocktails

With a lineup of celebrated all natural drinks already on the market, founders Moose Koons and Andrew Fulton are excited to bring two new offerings to the growing ready-to-drink market

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain Soda adds new ready-to-drink cocktails to their growing list of better-for-you beverages. Lifted Libations, which uses all natural ingredients and organic vodka in their spiked seltzers, is now entering the RTD cocktail space with the addition of Mile High Mule (organic vodka, ginger, lime) and Tee Time (organic vodka, tea, lemonade).

"We are thrilled to introduce these new products to our portfolio. It's the natural next step and evolution for us," says Moose Koons, co-founder of Rocky Mountain Soda. "These products speak to the conscious consumer with all the things that make people happy— they're convenient, non-GMO, vegan and gluten free. With constant change happening in the world, it's nice to have a cocktail ready to go. Mile High Mule and Tee Time fit into active lifestyles and are sessionable with a lower ABV."

Lifted Libations uses organic vodka in lieu of malt liquor in their full line of spiked seltzers. The result? Pure clean taste and buzz available in currant, orange, lime, and grapefruit. Just like Lifted Libations' seltzers, their new canned cocktails are all natural and made with organic vodka. Even better, Mile High Mule and Tee Time are non-GMO, vegan and gluten free.

Lifted Libations will begin selling their new canned cocktails on August 1.

