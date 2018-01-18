Robb Report Announces 3rd Annual Health + Wellness Experience

World-Renowned Physicians and Health Experts Convene at 1 Hotel South Beach for Transformative Weekend of Well-Being

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robb Report has announced its third annual Health + Wellness experience, taking place March 15–18, 2018, at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami Beach, Fla. Just in time for the upkeep of wellness-themed New Year's resolutions, the annual event returns with an enlightening, energetic, and educational program that features exclusive conversations with the leading minds in medicine and cutting-edge health, headlined by Dave Asprey, CEO and founder of Bulletproof. Acclaimed physicians from some of the nation's top wellness institutions, alongside a collective of fitness experts—including Steve Jordan, trainer to the stars; George Foreman III, former pro boxer and founder of EverybodyFights; and Pilates guru Erika Bloom—round out the weekend's roster of featured talent.

1 Hotel South Beach will serve as the idyllic setting for the weekend of wellness, situated alongside 600 feet of pristine white-sand beach on the Atlantic Ocean. With a farm stand in the lobby and carefully placed remixes of recycled and repurposed woods, preserved moss, petrified branches, and driftwood, the 18-story landmark on Collins Avenue has been revolutionizing sustainably chic design in Miami since it opened its doors in March 2015.

"We've seen a growing awareness nationally that good health remains our greatest individual wealth," says Robb Report health & wellness editor Janice O'Leary. "This year at our event, we're excited to introduce new ways for attendees to reach optimal wellness through the latest medical research, lifestyle changes, and cutting-edge technology. This is an opportunity to not just hear the talk about longevity but also walk the walk—literally."

Robb Report's Health + Wellness experience will kick off with a welcome dinner and accompanying keynote on Thursday, March 15, in which Dave Asprey will dive deep into the concept of biohacking—techniques to drive self-improvement and transform your own health. Asprey founded Bulletproof after successfully biohacking his way to a 100-pound weight loss. With a mission to share his learnings with the world, Asprey's presentation will dig into this concept and provide attendees with tips to achieve their personal health and wellness goals.

The following morning, guests will be greeted with a selection of wake-up wellness activities, ranging from morning meditations with expert Kelly Howell to sun salutations and beachfront workouts. A thought-provoking series of health talks will follow focused on hot-button topics presented by Dr. Donald Hensrud, medical director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, followed by one-one-one health coaching with Dr. Param Dedhia, director of sleep medicine at Canyon Ranch. Afternoons will be filled with a number of intimate fitness offerings, among them stand-up paddleboard classes, training at Spartan Gym, and Robb Report–exclusive SoulCycle training at SoulCycle South Beach.

Guests will enjoy a holistic approach to health and wellness throughout the entirety of the weekend, with healthy cooking classes from chef Matthew Kenney—the celebrated plant-based-cuisine chef and mastermind behind plnthouse, 1 Hotel South Beach's plant-based restaurant—along with relaxing spa treatments at Bamford Haybarn Spa and bio-organic wine tastings.

Health + Wellness guests will further enjoy a Luxury Lounge featuring the latest innovations in wellness gear and the finest health-inspired luxury products, including the latest equipment from Technogym, the world leader in the design of fitness and wellness equipment. Technogym will have a selection of Cross Personal and FLEXability equipment for guests to trial, in addition to its acclaimed Wellness Ball Active Sitting, which will come with personal demonstrations on how best to achieve acting sitting. Technogym will also lead a dedicated workout session using its new heart-based training program Teambeats.

To learn more about Robb Report's Health + Wellness Summit and to register to attend, visit rr1.com/event/health-wellness, and follow @robbreport on Instagram with #RRHW2018.

About Robb Report

Robb Report is luxury without compromise, attracting a discerning audience with a shared appreciation and desire for quality, artisanship, heritage, fine design, and exclusivity. With its fingers on the pulse of the latest superlative products and experiences that today's modern consumers seek, Robb Report is synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

Widely regarded as the single most influential journal of living life to the fullest, with 17 international editions across the globe, Robb Report features directional content from the world's foremost luxury experts, covering every luxury category and passion. For more information, please visit RobbReport.com.

About 1 Hotels

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of eco-conscious design and sustainable architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South Beach and Manhattan's Central Park and is followed by Brooklyn Bridge, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world also care about it. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships, while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. Additional information can be found at www.1hotels.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robb-report-announces-3rd-annual-health--wellness-experience-300584953.html

SOURCE Robb Report